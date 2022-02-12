10 women arrested in raid on suspected KTV outlet

Ten women, believed to be hostesses at a nightlife establishment, have been arrested by the police for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

The police said in a release yesterday that they conducted an operation involving a bistro in Sim Lim Square on Feb 9, and officers found the women, aged between 24 and 48, allegedly intermingling with patrons within the premises.

One of the women tested positive for Covid-19 using an antigen rapid test.

The bistro is suspected to have been operating as a KTV outlet and the women are believed to be of Chinese, Malaysian and Vietnamese nationalities.

The police are also investigating 18 other people for allegedly breaching Covid-19 safe management measures (SMMs) at the venue.

Two men, aged 34 and 61, who were identified as the purported operators of the nightlife establishment, are being investigated for offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

They are also being investigated for multiple breaches of SMMs, such as failing to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers and not ensuring group sizes did not exceed the prevailing cap of five.

The Straits Times has been observing Sim Lim Square mall over the past two weeks, and alerted the authorities to the goings-on at the suspected KTV outlet.

Despite the mall closing at 9.30pm daily, scores of people, allegedly patrons and hostesses, were seen entering the premises over the past two weeks after closing hours.

A man, believed to be a lookout, was frequently spotted at the mall entrance, near a sliding door and gate with "no entry" signs.

The suspected KTV outlet is believed to be on the sixth floor, and various hostesses are assigned to multiple rooms within its premises.