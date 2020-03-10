10 new virus cases in Singapore; 3 discharged

Ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore and three patients discharged, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Six of the new cases are linked to a private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, now the biggest cluster with 36 cases.

Of the remaining four cases, one is linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore and three are imported.

There are 160 confirmed cases to date, of whom 93 have been discharged. Ten patients remain in critical condition.

MOH also announced that since last Saturday, foreigners on short-term visit passes who seek treatment for Covid-19 infection have had to pay for their own treatment. The Government will, however, continue to waive testing fees for them.

Singaporeans, residents and long-term pass holders admitted to public hospitals will continue to receive free treatment.