10 new Covid-19 cases mark lowest daily figure since March 12

There were 10 new coronavirus cases reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the lowest daily figure since March 12, when there were nine cases.

Walking On Sunshine, a hair salon in Orchard Central, was added to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, added MOH.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people - who were at those places at the same time - to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary, said MOH.

The 10 new cases yesterday took Singapore's total to 57,794.

They comprised one community case who is a work permit holder, five imported cases and four migrant workers living in dormitories.

Of the five imported cases, one Singaporean, one permanent resident and one dependant's pass holder arrived from India between Sept 16 and Sept 20.

A short term pass holder, who is a six-year-old girl, and a work permit holder arrived from In-donesia on Sept 18 and Sept 20, respectively.

All imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Out of the four migrant workers, one had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases and was already quarantined to prevent further transmission.

Update on cases

He tested positive for Covid-19 during his quarantine period.

The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing, said the ministry.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 22 cases discharged yesterday, 57,519 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 48 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 185 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.