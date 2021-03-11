10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,062.

They were all imported cases who were on stay-home notices, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A five-year-old girl from India is among the 10 cases. The short-term visit pass holder is asymptomatic and a contact of a previous case.

The other two short-term visit pass holders who tested positive had travelled from Indonesia.

There are also two permanent residents who returned from India and Turkey, as well as a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India.

Another four work permit holders arrived from countries such as Bangladesh and Malaysia.

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community decreased to two cases in the past week, from four cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also decreased to one case in the past week, from four cases in the week before.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 59,896 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Update on cases

New cases: 10 Imported: 10 (2 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 4 work permit holders, 3 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (1 unlinked case) Active cases: 122 In hospitals: 25 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 97 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,896 Discharged yesterday: 6 TOTAL CASES: 60,062

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 97 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.