10 new clusters; 129 new local cases with 50 unlinked

A total of 10 new clusters were reported yesterday, nine of which are linked to individual cases with the remaining one linked to stainless steel supplier Seng Leong Steel (Ent).

In total, there are 53 active clusters, ranging from three to 969 infections, MOH said in an update last night.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which remains the largest to date, stands at 969 cases.

The Punggol Primary School cluster, which was first reported on Tuesday, has grown by five cases to a total of 12.

One cluster, linked to an individual case, has been closed.

Covid-19 self-test kits will be given to those who visited Mayflower Market and Food Centre and Redhill Market, said MOH.

This is an added layer of ring-fencing to identify cases and prevent further transmission of the coronavirus, which was likely seeded by fishmongers who visited Jurong Fishery Port.

The self-test kits can be collected today and tomorrow at the residents' committee centres at those two locations.

Singapore reported a total of 129 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases yesterday, of which 50 were new unlinked cases.

Among the cases are four seniors above 70 years old who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

Of the confirmed cases, 572 of them are currently warded in hospitals. Most are well and under observation.

However, 30 patients are seriously ill and require oxygen supplementation. Three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of these 33 cases, only one is fully vaccinated, but requires ICU care as she has underlying medical conditions.

Twenty four of them are seniors above 60 years old, of whom 23 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and have fallen very ill, MOH said.

Over the last 28 days, 38 local cases required oxygen supplementation or were admitted to ICU, and one died. Twenty three were unvaccinated, 15 were partially vaccinated and one was fully vaccinated.

The number of new cases in the community decreased to 881 cases in the past week, from 884 in the week before.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community increased to 238 cases in the past week from 64 in the week before, MOH said.

Singapore's national vaccination programme has been making steady progress. As at Wednesday, more than 7.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme were administered. More than 3.2 million individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 95,029 doses of Sinovac vaccine have been administered as at Wednesday, giving protection to 71,810 individuals.