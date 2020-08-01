Operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) were called up last month for homeland security operations for the first time since March 31, when all non-essential in-camp training was deferred because of the Covid-19 outbreak. About 580 NSmen from the 735th Battalion Singapore Guards were deployed.

SingPass is undergoing an extensive upgrade that will allow it to secure high-risk online transactions. The upgrade will, in effect, transform the 17-year-old technology into the digital equivalent of the pink NRIC, putting Singapore on the world map for being among the first to do so.

Singapore and China will deepen collaboration on public health, including developing Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday. This partnership will be a new area of cooperation under the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



United States President Donald Trump (above) has walked back on his suggestion that the presidential election on Nov 3 be delayed, after both Republicans and Democrats rejected the idea. Critics and allies dismissed the notion as an attempt to distract from devastating economic news. However, Mr Trump remained concerned about mail-in ballots.

Torrential rains have submerged at least one quarter of Bangladesh, and the country is expected to see more severe and frequent flooding in the coming years as climate change intensifies the downpours. The current floods, made worse by rising sea levels, have inundated over one million homes, displacing 4.7 million people.

Covid-19 has led to a surge in e-commerce transactions, but delivering purchases is the sticking point. Singapore Post is reviewing its entire postal workflow for the new retail future, especially the crucial "last mile" aspect, says postmaster-general Vincent Phang.

The police are investigating 85 people involved in 112 scam cases where victims lost over $716,000. This comes after a three-day operation between Monday and Wednesday. Most of the suspects are believed to have acted as money mules who received and transferred illegal funds on behalf of criminal syndicates.

Most co-working outfits in Singapore have attracted firms and freelancers alike with sleek designs and central locations, but a new player is catering to more industrial requirements. Workfriendly - a co-working space set up by Hong Kong-based self-storage firm Storefriendly - has opened a facility in Paya Lebar.

LeBron James scored the winning basket in the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-101 victory over city rivals Clippers on Thursday as the National Basketball Association season restarted. He is aiming for his team's first title in 12 years and wants the league to be a platform against racism, social injustice and police brutality.

Size matters in more ways than one to the 8-series Gran Coupe, BMW's new four-door tourer. Its dimensions make it bigger than its keenest rivals. In its class, the car's medley of glass, veneer and leather is second to none. It has the latest tech, with the niftiest being an adaptive cruise control.

VIDEO

Sneak peek of NDP2020 evening show

The National Day Parade evening show will feature six sections, mostly devoted to showcasing how Singaporeans have dealt with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PODCAST

Athlete abuse in S'pore and world sport

Why has former national skater Yu Shuran, a world championship figure skater, opened up about physical and mental abuse she allegedly suffered while training in China?