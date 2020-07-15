

Hundreds of firefighters battled for a second day to save a United States warship swept by flames at a San Diego shipyard, with the number of injured in the blaze rising to 60. The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard erupted on Sunday morning in the lower cargo hold of the ship and spread through much of the vessel. WORLD A15

The economy took a far bigger hit than expected in the second quarter as the circuit breaker took its toll and sent the country into its first technical recession in 11 years. Gross domestic product (GDP) dived by 12.6 per cent compared with the same period last year - markedly more than the 10.5 per cent drop economists tipped in a Bloomberg poll.

3 Japan hits out at China

Japan has accused China of unilaterally pushing its territorial claims in the region, in its annual defence review issued yesterday. The 597-page report also accused China of spreading disinformation and propaganda in the Covid-19 fight.

4 Congress Party in turmoil

India's Congress Party has been thrown into turmoil by an internal mutiny in the state of Rajasthan. Mr Sachin Pilot, a well known face of the party and key second-rung leader, was sacked as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

The pandemic has opened up more opportunities - and tactical cover - for the Trump administration to pursue its strategic agenda: curbing immigration. And university students are only the latest targets in that agenda, says US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

6 Surge in dengue cases

The dengue outbreak continues to surge, with 1,678 people diagnosed with the viral infection last week, a 16 per cent increase over the previous week's figure of 1,449. It was the fifth week running with more than 1,000 cases. Such high infection numbers have not been seen here before. A total of 17,249 people here had been infected as of 3pm on Monday.

7 Fourth desalination plant

Singapore's fourth desalination plant, which can produce about 30 million gallons of fresh drinking water a day, has begun commercial operations, national water agency PUB said yesterday. This amount of water accounts for about 7 per cent of Singapore's daily water demand.

8 10k firms tap ESG schemes

More than 10,000 companies have tapped Enterprise Singapore (ESG) schemes in their growth and transformation efforts over the first half of this year. This is double the number of firms that benefited from these schemes over the same period last year.

9 Golf off limits to spectators

The rest of golf's PGA Tour season will be off limits to spectators, it was confirmed on Monday, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic's resurgence in the United States. Fans had been due to return for the Memorial event starting tomorrow, but those plans were scrapped and the remaining events will now also be held behind closed doors.

10 Doom Patrol gets serious

Based on the DC comics of the same name, television series Doom Patrol is about a band of super-powered misfits trying to save the world. Fans and critics say that the wacky show, which also dives into weighty themes such as mental illness and trauma, might be the strangest superhero series ever made.

The Big Story

We recap some of the highlights of this year's general election, analyse the PAP's drop in vote share with news editor Zakir Hussain, and discuss what is next for the newly elected MPs.

ChildAid trailer

ChildAid is happening tonight at 8pm on the websites, Facebook pages and YouTube channels of The Straits Times and The Business Times. Here is a trailer that offers a glimpse into the concert's 360-degree virtual experience.