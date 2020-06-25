1 Thais call for change

Thai pro-democracy groups around the country marked the anniversary of a 1932 revolution yesterday that turned Thailand into a constitutional monarchy 88 years ago. Some gatherings turned into peaceful anti-government protests calling for more democracy.

2 Parties unveil new faces

Singapore began its march towards the upcoming general election with political parties unveiling their first new candidates yesterday, amid pointers that the polls held during the Covid-19 outbreak will be different from any before.

3 Warning over US virus surge

The United States' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has told members of Congress that the nation does not yet have the coronavirus under control and is seeing a "disturbing surge" of infections, as Americans ignore social distancing guidelines and states reopen without adequate plans for testing and contact tracing.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pulled the brakes on weeks of bellicose threats and suspended military action plans against South Korea yesterday. The regime also removed propaganda loudspeakers reinstalled three days ago and withdrew anti-Seoul articles that appeared in local media.

5 Hypersexualised culture

Teenagers may shrug off sexually explicit words or images as "normal". Parents and schools need to send the opposite message: It is wrong, and illegal, to send such material, says Amelia Teng.

6 Study on childhood trauma

Adverse childhood experiences (ACE), such as being abused or the death of a parent or parental divorce, significantly increase the risk of one developing a mental illness later in life, a landmark study here has found. It also found that almost two in three of Singapore's resident adult population have experienced at least one ACE in the first 18 years of their lives.

7 Best fighter squadron win

The 143 Squadron - which operates F-16s as part of the Republic of Singapore Air Force front-line air defence operations - was named Best Fighter Squadron in this year's Singapore Armed Forces Best Unit Competition, the Ministry of Defence announced yesterday.

8 Private home supply down

The supply of private residential housing from confirmed sites under the government land sales programme for the second half of this year has been reduced owing to the Covid-19 situation. The private home supply of 1,370 units from three confirmed list sites is the lowest number since the second half of 2009.

9 Dad joins Djokovic debate

As the hashtag #Djokovid mocking world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for Covid-19, continued to trend online, his father waded into the controversy by blaming Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov for the outbreak at an exhibition tournament.

10 mm2 Asia video service

Media company mm2 Asia has announced that it will launch a new video-on-demand service in Singapore in the later half of the year.

