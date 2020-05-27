1 Delay in BMT graduation

Military recruits whose basic military training (BMT) was suspended for seven weeks will graduate two to four weeks later than slated so that they can complete their training and syllabus. Yesterday was the first day of the resumption of BMT, with reporting dates staggered so that safe distancing measures can be implemented.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday announced Singapore's fourth Budget this year, a $33 billion supplementary Budget aimed primarily at helping workers and businesses tide through Covid-19 and the bleak economic outlook ahead.

3 HK further eases curbs

Social distancing measures will be eased further in Hong Kong this week, with higher secondary school students resuming classes. In addition, karaoke lounges, bathhouses, nightclubs and party rooms can reopen on Friday. Transit services at Hong Kong International Airport will also resume gradually from June 1, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced yesterday.

4 Smog back in Chinese cities

Smog has returned to Beijing and other Chinese cities after blue skies in the initial months of the year, as the country's plants and factories resume operations. It is a sign that priorities have shifted, and that growth is now China's main focus as environmental goals take a backseat.

5 Japan to curb cyber bullying

Laws to fight cyber bullying will be prioritised in Japan and a consortium of social media networks has vowed to clamp down on online harassment and slander in the wake of the suicide of a Netflix star. Ms Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and cast member of hit reality series Terrace House, took her own life after being bullied online.

The pandemic is boosting e-commerce. There is a growing role for competition law and policy in Asean to ensure open market access and fair practices, say Associate Professor Burton Ong and Dr Tan Hi Lin.

The country's toilets have gotten dirtier since 2016, according to a new study of 1,000 lavatories in hawker centres and coffee shops. The project found that the dirtiest public toilets are in Tuas, Telok Blangah and Bukit Batok, and the cleanest in Marina South, Tanglin and Changi.

8 Inflation turns negative

Overall inflation came in at minus 0.7 per cent year on year last month, turning negative for the first time since October 2016 on the back of a sharp drop in car prices, while core inflation sank deeper into the same territory.

9 Dope testing to resume

Anti-Doping Singapore will resume doping control activities in phases from next Tuesday, with additional targeted testing of athletes, especially those in "high-risk" sports. Dope testing had been halted for two months owing to circuit breaker measures, which have been put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

10 New animated musical

Debuting on Friday on Apple TV+, Central Park is an animated musical about a family living as caretakers in New York's most famous park. Creators Josh Gad and Loren Bouchard promise a joyful musical with big Broadway-style numbers and a star-studded cast, including Frozen's Kristen Bell and two Tony Award-winning Hamilton stars.

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

Tough childhood shaped her

After her father died when she was 14, Ms Michelle Lee had to take on odd jobs and later even paid her way through university. Now, she runs her own business and wants to give back to society. str.sg/blur

VIDEO

Zany trivia quiz

Ever wondered how long a Komodo dragon can live, or how many stomach compartments a cow has? A new interactive video series - Wacky But True! - will tell you all these and more. str.sg/blurb394