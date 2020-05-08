Families practising mindfulness, new believers being brought into the faith and a concert featuring Buddhist singers and musicians from around the world. All these activities to commemorate Vesak Day were held online yesterday. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Buddhists in Singapore and around the world adapted, observing Vesak Day virtually for the first time.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday that countries emerging from restrictions to halt the coronavirus must proceed "extremely carefully" or risk a rapid rise in new cases. Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries needed to ensure that they had adequate measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

A county in Washington state dealing with a coronavirus outbreak has identified a confounding new source of spread - "Covid-19 parties" organised so that people can deliberately mingle with an infected person in the hope of getting their own illness out of the way.

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad (right) is seeking to move a no-confidence motion against his successor, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when Parliament convenes on May 18 as Mr Muhyiddin may not have the majority support of MPs to remain as prime minister.

Top Chinese and US trade negotiators will speak as soon as next week on progress in implementing their phase one trade deal after United States President Donald Trump threatened to terminate the agreement if Beijing was not adhering to its terms.

Despite the grim geopolitical outlook, China offers many business opportunities still. But as always, it pays to proceed with caution, says associate editor Ravi Velloor (below).

The National Environment Agency has committed $1.76 million to a new fund that will help alleviate the problem of food wastage. The agency yesterday announced the Food Waste Fund, which will cover the cost of implementing food waste treatment solutions for businesses.

China's exports unexpectedly rose last month for the first time this year as factories raced to make up for lost sales due to the coronavirus shock. But a double-digit fall in imports signals more trouble ahead. Analysts say China's trade outlook remains bleak as major economies remain in the grip of the pandemic.

After three months as Singapore Sports School's swimming coach, American Doug Djang is enthused that "there is a ton of potential and ability that sits inside those walls". Some of the 35-year-old's charges say that they feel their stroke efficiency has improved under his guidance.

Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider has died of cancer, he was 73 years old. Together with fellow German Ralf Huetter, he founded Kraftwerk, a seminal electronic music group that crafted the blueprint for genres from new wave to synth-pop, hip-hop to rock and industrial to techno.

