HOME

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, food charities are appealing for donations of money which will be used to buy food for the needy directly from suppliers. There has been an increasing demand for food aid during the crisis, which is also causing a shortage of volunteers who help prepare and distribute food essentials.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other government leaders sent a clear message to Singaporeans: Stay at home as far as possible. Putting in place a "circuit breaker" to stem the rise in local coronavirus cases, measures were announced to severely limit social interactions and movement outside homes, including closing most workplaces and all schools.

WORLD

The coronavirus pandemic roiling South-east Asian economies will cause millions to lose their jobs, especially in countries with weak social protection systems, said the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. Small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, will be severely affected.

WORLD

The month-old Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has ordered a raft of changes at various state agencies in recent weeks, dumping those appointed during the 21-month term of its predecessor Pakatan Harapan. The changes come amid the fight against the coronavirus, even as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's alliance is also battling for political control.

WORLD

The Democratic Party has postponed its convention to name its challenger to United States President Donald Trump in this year's election amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But Wisconsin's primary election is set to go ahead on Tuesday.

OPINION

The coronavirus pandemic is like a big black cloud that has descended on earth, bringing with it death and destruction, but there are silver linings, says Professor Tommy Koh. These include China's decision to ban trade in wildlife for food, the deepening of social capital and global inter-dependence.

HOME

A Bill will be introduced in Parliament next week to facilitate the temporary arrangements necessary for holding a safe general election (GE) while Covid-19 measures are in effect. The health and safety of voters, candidates and election officials are paramount, the Elections Department said.

BUSINESS

Manufacturing in Singapore fell to its lowest level since 2009 last month. The electronics factory output index slipped to its lowest point since December 2008. With factories trying to limit their losses from a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in job cuts is a real risk.

SPORT

Sports in Singapore will come to a standstill for four weeks from Tuesday to May 4, as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Sports and recreation facilities such as public swimming pools, country clubs, gyms and fitness studios will be closed. Public parks and 17 Sport Singapore open-air stadiums will remain open but the public has been urged to practise safe distancing.



PHOTO: REUTERS



LIFE

When there are no birthday parties, weddings or other festivities, there is no need for big amounts of flowers, said one industry player. The Dutch flower industry and the gardening industry in Britain are both reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as plant sales plummet and as tulip growers get rid of extra stock by organising drive-by sales at cut-rate prices or arranging to send flowers to hospitals.