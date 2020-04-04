HOME
1 Cash sought for food aid
In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, food charities are appealing for donations of money which will be used to buy food for the needy directly from suppliers. There has been an increasing demand for food aid during the crisis, which is also causing a shortage of volunteers who help prepare and distribute food essentials.
TOP OF THE NEWS
2 'Circuit breaker' for virus
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other government leaders sent a clear message to Singaporeans: Stay at home as far as possible. Putting in place a "circuit breaker" to stem the rise in local coronavirus cases, measures were announced to severely limit social interactions and movement outside homes, including closing most workplaces and all schools.
WORLD
3 Millions of jobs at stake
The coronavirus pandemic roiling South-east Asian economies will cause millions to lose their jobs, especially in countries with weak social protection systems, said the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. Small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, will be severely affected.
WORLD
4 Malaysia's PN tightens grip
The month-old Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has ordered a raft of changes at various state agencies in recent weeks, dumping those appointed during the 21-month term of its predecessor Pakatan Harapan. The changes come amid the fight against the coronavirus, even as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's alliance is also battling for political control.
WORLD
5 Pandemic disrupts US polls
The Democratic Party has postponed its convention to name its challenger to United States President Donald Trump in this year's election amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But Wisconsin's primary election is set to go ahead on Tuesday.
OPINION
6 Silver linings in virus cloud
The coronavirus pandemic is like a big black cloud that has descended on earth, bringing with it death and destruction, but there are silver linings, says Professor Tommy Koh. These include China's decision to ban trade in wildlife for food, the deepening of social capital and global inter-dependence.
HOME
7 Bill to ensure safe GE
A Bill will be introduced in Parliament next week to facilitate the temporary arrangements necessary for holding a safe general election (GE) while Covid-19 measures are in effect. The health and safety of voters, candidates and election officials are paramount, the Elections Department said.
BUSINESS
8 Plunge in manufacturing
Manufacturing in Singapore fell to its lowest level since 2009 last month. The electronics factory output index slipped to its lowest point since December 2008. With factories trying to limit their losses from a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in job cuts is a real risk.
SPORT
9 Most sports venues to shut
Sports in Singapore will come to a standstill for four weeks from Tuesday to May 4, as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Sports and recreation facilities such as public swimming pools, country clubs, gyms and fitness studios will be closed. Public parks and 17 Sport Singapore open-air stadiums will remain open but the public has been urged to practise safe distancing.
LIFE
10 Horticulture sector withers
When there are no birthday parties, weddings or other festivities, there is no need for big amounts of flowers, said one industry player. The Dutch flower industry and the gardening industry in Britain are both reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as plant sales plummet and as tulip growers get rid of extra stock by organising drive-by sales at cut-rate prices or arranging to send flowers to hospitals.