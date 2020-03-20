1 Fund to upgrade skills

Employers in the food service and retail sectors will be able to tap more than $32 million in SkillsFuture Singapore funding to upgrade their workers' skills. The initiatives are similar to the measures the Government has implemented for the tourism and aviation sectors, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said during a visit to Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford yesterday.

2 Stricter measures in schools

Despite the surge in coronavirus cases, schools and kindergartens will reopen next Monday as planned, but with stricter measures. Students and staff of schools, pre-schools and student care centres will be given a 14-day leave of absence if they have returned from overseas on or after March 14.

3 Fresh hurdle for Aussie PM

On top of trying to combat the coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has one more thing to worry about - how to win back public trust. Australians' faith in the country's leaders has hit a record low, a recent study has found.

4 Fossil sheds light on birds

A fossil unearthed in Belgium, dubbed the "Wonderchicken", is providing a rare glimpse into the early evolution of modern birds at the twilight of the age of the dinosaurs. The partridge-size bird, which lived 66.7 million years ago, shares skull traits with today's land fowl, researchers said.

5 Sanders reviews campaign

Senator Bernie Sanders is assessing his bid for the White House after being soundly defeated by Democratic rival Joe Biden in the latest primaries. Mr Sanders is under pressure to bow out of the race to let Mr Biden focus on the November election.

The Kuomintang (KMT) recently chose its new chairman. The decision is a positive step in efforts to better reflect the views of voters who are not drawn to its pro-China policies. It will not be easy, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

The National Council Against Drug Abuse is launching its anti-drug campaign by showcasing Singapore's first interactive short film. Titled High, the film by award-winning director Royston Tan will allow the audience to make choices via an app and decide on the outcome for the main protagonist.

8 Move to bolster markets

World leaders raced to bolster panic-stricken global markets yesterday, pouring liquidity into the system as investors dumped assets, switching to dollars in cash amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic. Policymakers in the United States, Europe and Asia resorted to emergency action as the pandemic left their economies virtually comatose.

9 Gym shuts outlet for 4 days

The Virgin Active Singapore gym chain closed its Tanjong Pagar outlet for four days from yesterday after two members tested positive for the coronavirus. It said that the facility had carried out a "deep clean and thorough disinfection", and that all common areas are being treated in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines.

10 Move to curb cyber bullying

In a move to prevent cyber bullying, South Korean Internet giant Naver now displays the user names and comment histories of users who post replies on news stories on its platform. Previously, the names of commenters were partially hidden. The move came in the wake of the deaths last year of singers Goo Hara and Sulli.

Interview with a Covid-19 patient

In an exclusive on The Big Story, we talk to pastor Raymond Sim of Lighthouse Evangelism church. He is currently in an isolation ward at National University Hospital. He is Singapore's Case 227.

Let's spice it up

In the first episode of a bilingual video series, hosts Renee Poh (right) and Lee Yu Ting work up a sweat as they try spicy dishes at Machan's Kitchen and Lao Si Chuan Restaurant.