Pan Pacific Hotels Group is committed to hiring people with disabilities, said executive director (asset, lifestyle and CSR) Wee Wei Ling. It now has 26 staff with disabilities working in different roles in four of its hotels and one service-suites facility here. Another nine people with disabilities are undergoing training this year. HOME B2

Singaporeans and residents returning to the country will all have to serve a 14-day isolation period, while people in the country should defer all travel overseas, the authorities announced yesterday, as the country saw 47 new cases, an all-time high. This brings the total number of cases here to 313.

A Hong Kong court yesterday ordered rail operator MTR to hand over closed-circuit television footage from a police operation at two train stations during anti-government protests last year to a student leader who plans to use it to sue officers.

Myanmar's Parliament concludes tomorrow a marathon series of votes on more than 100 proposed amendments to its Constitution. It will, however, leave nearly everything in the junta-drafted 2008 Charter intact.

The operators of a Colorado funeral home who had a side business of selling body parts without consent were charged with fraud and illegally transporting diseased cadavers. They were arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday following the unsealing of a grand jury indictment.

It is a long-haul fight against the coronavirus. Go about life normally, but not complacently, says Nominated MP Lim Sun Sun. The professor of communication and technology at the Singapore University of Technology and Design identifies five lessons from what has worked, floundered or faltered in communication during a crisis.

Vehicle-related taxes have shrunk in recent years, and are expected to shrink further, while petrol duty bucks the trend. According to Budget 2020 statements, revenue from vehicle quota premiums for financial year 2019 was $2.9 billion - down from an estimated $3.42 billion, and the $3.62 billion collected in FY2018. HOME B4

Trade and investment driven economies in Asia are facing an unexpected currency challenge. Asian companies and banks are struggling to get the US dollars needed to run their businesses and finance their debts.



People posing for photos with the Olympic rings in Tokyo yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reiterated its commitment to stage the Tokyo Olympics from July 24 to Aug 9 despite growing dissent in the wake of shutdowns by major sports amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Art Basel Hong Kong has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears, but the show will still go on for two Singapore galleries. STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery is going digital, while Gajah Gallery's GG-ABHK2020 opens here on Saturday, showcasing the works that would originally have been shown at the premier fair.

