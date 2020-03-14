HOME

A new permanent exhibition that draws from the National Library's newspaper archives presents key events in Singapore's history by contrasting how they were covered by different news titles. The News Gallery: Beyond Headlines, which opens today, also seeks to raise awareness of fake news by emphasising discernment when consuming information .

TOP OF THE NEWS

The number of Members of Parliament will go up from 89 to 93 in changes to constituency boundaries announced yesterday, which raised expectations that the next general election could be held within the coming months.

TOP OF THE NEWS

More travel restrictions have been introduced and events with 250 or more participants will be deferred or cancelled to curb the spread of Covid-19. Visitors with recent travel history to Italy, France, Germany, and Spain will not be allowed to visit or transit in Singapore.

WORLD

United States President Donald Trump faces the biggest challenge yet to his re-election prospects, with his advisers' two major assumptions for the campaign - a booming economy and an opponent easily vilified as too far left - quickly evaporating.

WORLD

In the first pro-democracy march in Thailand since the 2014 coup, hundreds of pro-democracy black-clad protesters marched on Parliament in Bangkok yesterday. The boisterous but peaceful "Black Friday" rally called for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government to quit.

OPINION

Good social behaviours can be cultivated by appealing to people's sense of values and their image, says Professor David Chan, suggesting how to get people to internalise habits of public hygiene and not going out to infect others when sick.

HOME

Animal welfare groups say they have received more interest from flat dwellers in adopting bigger dogs, since the Housing Board relaxed its size criteria on March 1 to allow mixed-breed "Singapore Specials" up to 55cm tall, with no weight limit, to be rehomed in HDB flats.

BUSINESS

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the Singapore dollar money market and foreign exchange market are functioning normally despite heightened volatility in global and domestic financial markets. But it stands ready to take action if needed. The statement comes after several global central banks moved to ease a liquidity squeeze.

SPORT

The Singapore Cycling Federation has launched its ProCyclingSG project with the ultimate aim of winning an Asian Games road cycling gold and sending a local rider to the Tour de France by 2030.

LIFE

Painter Kwei Chin Pen, who tutored founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in Chinese, died at the age of 93 on Wednesday. Loved ones, including youngest son Nelson Kwei, 58, a veteran choral conductor, said their last goodbye to her at Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium yesterday.

VIDEO

Certis officers’ tough tasks

With Certis being the only local security firm that serves quarantine orders, its officers have been carrying a heavier workload as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases keeps rising. str.sg/blurb265

VIDEO

Firm believer in paying it forward

Despite a difficult childhood, Mr Choy Yong Cong did well with help from people along the way. Now, he sees his job in the public service as a way to serve fellow Singaporeans. str.sg/blurb266