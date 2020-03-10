LIFE

1 Arts in Bukit Panjang

New Zealand-based Java Dance Theatre wants to change people's perception of public spaces with its acclaimed performance, Back Of The Bus. It is one of 40 family-friendly public arts events taking place in eight locations around Bukit Panjang this month.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Stock markets battered

Stock markets across the globe were battered after the worst oil price collapse since the Gulf War in 1991 amplified recession worries amid the coronavirus outbreak. Singapore's Straits Times Index saw its worst session since the global financial crisis as oil prices at one point slumped more than 30 per cent.

WORLD

3 MH17 murder trial begins

Four men accused of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014 went on trial in the Netherlands yesterday, with families of the 298 victims calling for justice. The suspects - three Russians and a Ukrainian - were not present in the courtroom but judges ruled that the hearing could continue in their absence.

WORLD

4 Afghan presidency tussle

Afghan challenger Abdullah Abdullah inaugurated himself as president yesterday, minutes after the incumbent Ashraf Ghani was sworn into office for a second term, deepening a political crisis that has stoked fears for upcoming peace talks with the Taleban.

WORLD

5 Earth's vitals in trouble

Climate scientists warned last year that the world is heading towards planetary tipping points - key moments in the demise of interconnected biophysical systems like oceans and forests that could trigger degradation of other ecosystems in a domino effect and lead to irreversible damage to the environment.

OPINION

6 Geopolitics amid the virus

The remarkable "immunity" of China-friendly mainland South-east Asian countries such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand to the coronavirus underscores the politicisation of public health issues, says Dr Thitinan Pongsudhirak.

HOME

7 Water usage in households

National water agency PUB has found that households with maids use 20 per cent more water than those without.

Survey findings from 2018 to last year with about 400 households showed that the average amount of water consumed per capita per day was 135 litres for households without maids, compared with 160 litres for households with maids.



HOME

8 New therapeutic garden

A new therapeutic garden (above) has opened at Telok Blangah Hill Park. The garden, the fifth such garden by the National Parks Board, was designed with the nearby eldercare centres and senior activity centres in mind. It features fruit trees grown flat on a wire frame, to make it easy for seniors and wheelchair users to harvest the fruits.

BUSINESS

9 Singtel to freeze wages

Singtel will be implementing a wage freeze across the company this year, except for operational and support staff. This is part of a cost-cutting exercise by Singapore's largest telco, and comes after it reported a 23.8 per cent slide in profits in the third quarter of last year.

SPORT

10 Asian skateboard contest

Asia's best skateboarders will converge at the newly revamped Somerset Skate Park for the March 17-21 Asian Street Skateboarding Championship. Some 50 athletes will feature in the Tokyo Olympic qualifier, including Singapore's 2011 Asian X Games champion Feroze Rahman.

