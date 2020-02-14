1 A special aircraft toilet

A challenge for wheelchair users when flying is that airplane toilets are too small to fit their mobility aid, but an expandable aircraft lavatory developed by ST Engineering, being showcased for the first time at the Singapore Airshow held at Changi Exhibition Centre, boasts user-friendly features for people with disabilities.

2 Surge in China virus cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in China's Hubei province soared yesterday by more than 15,000 after changes were made in the calculation of figures. Confirmed cases now include not just those diagnosed by testing kits, but also by CT scans, among others. Hubei and Wuhan's top political leaders were also sacked for their mishandling of the outbreak.

3 Trump unfazed over pact

President Donald Trump has said that he did not mind the Philippines ending a decades-old military agreement with the United States. But his defence secretary and the top US commander in the Asia-Pacific have expressed hope that the decision can be reversed or delayed.

4 No hiding online identity

Social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok will have to reveal users' identities if Indian government agencies ask them to, based on new rules expected to be published this month. The guidelines require blanket cooperation with Indian government inquiries, with no warrant or judicial order required.

5 Demystifying panic buying

Why did so many Singaporeans rush out to hoard toilet paper when the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition alert was raised to "orange"? Professors Roland Bouffanais and Lim Sun Sun unravel this mystery by explaining how clusters of close-knit networks work to perpetuate information.

6 New app for emergencies

A new mobile app will provide residents of Singapore's North West District with the information and resources to respond to various emergency scenarios, such as fires and even volcanic eruptions. Called North West 911, the app also gives details of help services and tips on what to do in emergencies.

7 New AI device to spot fever

A new temperature-screening device that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to spot febrile individuals is currently being piloted to reduce the need for a manual process. The device detects the forehead temperature of individuals walking by, even if they are wearing spectacles, surgical masks or headgear.

8 Budget amid outbreak

In what had widely been regarded as an election year, expectations for the Budget had centred on what goodies might be in store. But with the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, it looks like more adjustments will have to be made to the overall strategy and package, even right down to Budget Day on Feb 18.

9 Rugby fiesta postponed

More sporting events are being affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the eagerly awaited HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens pushed back from April to October. The Sevens series, scheduled to end in Paris in May, will now have the also postponed Hong Kong Sevens as the finale in October.

10 Good news for Better Days

The cast of Better Days can look forward to the best outing - among all rivals - at the Hong Kong Film Awards after it picked up a leading 12 nominations. The film, which is about a bullied schoolgirl, is recognised with nominations in all the prestigious categories - Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Screenplay.

