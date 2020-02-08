Much of Australia’s wildfire-ravaged east coast was drenched yesterday by the biggest rainfall in almost 20 years, dousing some of the most dangerous blazes and providing welcome relief to farmers battling an extended drought. The downpour was welcomed after months of devastating bush fires, but came with warnings of flash floods and landslides.

With three new cases of Singaporeans infected with the coronavirus announced yesterday, Singapore raised its disease outbreak response up a level to code orange. According to the Ministry of Health's pandemic readiness and preparedness plan, the emphasis will be on "aggressively trying to stop or limit further spread" of the virus.

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has been killed in a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen. Qassim al-Rimi was killed days after the terror group claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at a US naval base.

Thailand's Constitutional Court has ruled that the annual budget Bill passed by Parliament last month is legal despite alleged proxy voting. The move allows the government to focus on measures to counter the economic impact from issues such as the coronavirus.

The concept of spheres of influence is making a comeback. It is also not just about the United States-China rivalry, as India, Iran and other middle powers are trying to expand their own networks of influence, says Professor C. Raja Mohan.

Facebook posts by Singapore religious teacher Abdul Halim Abdul Karim about the coronavirus are being investigated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The comments in the posts were described as "xenophobic" and "thoroughly racist" by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

More drug offenders were admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre last year following changes to the Misuse of Drugs Act, which lets those who had re-offended for a third time or more be sent to the centre instead of jail. The number of offenders admitted to long-term imprisonment also fell last year as a result.

Companies large and small met the challenges of the fast-growing economy by embarking on wide-ranging projects last year to sharpen their businesses and chase growth. They instigated 13,560 initiatives in all, which are expected to generate an estimated $17.3 billion in value-added to the economy.

In the big-bucks global game of modern football, Athletic Bilbao’s Basque-only policy of hiring only regional talent is often seen as an anachronism. But sporting director Rafael Alkorta says that they have no intention to change despite finding it hard going against their La Liga rivals.

Sales director Ivan Wong, 38, has owned six cars since getting his driving licence at 18. He finds that his current car, a second-hand BMW M5, is value for money at $142,000, and enjoys driving it on long-haul trips.

