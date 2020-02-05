LIFE

1 Time to #BuySingLit

The #BuySingLit movement powers up in its fourth year at Pasir Panjang Power Station, whose halls will be filled with ghost stories, an art installation and a silent disco. Modern Resonance II, a work by visual artist Alecia Neo, sound artist Li-Chuan Chong and spoken word poet Deborah Emmanuel, will illuminate the space with about 100 light bulbs.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Local transmission of virus

The first cases of local coronavirus transmission have cropped up in Singapore, with four women here infected who had not travelled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. The Health Ministry said yesterday the new cases constitute "limited local transmission".

WORLD

3 Najib's wife in hospital

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, and it is unclear if she will turn up at the High Court for a hearing scheduled for today. She is accused of three counts of graft amounting to hundreds of millions of ringgit involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.



PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

4 Democrats' results delayed

The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to United States President Donald Trump (above) got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results and Mr Trump gloating over his rivals' misfortune.

WORLD

5 Morrison leads tribute

Australia suspended Parliament yesterday, to honour the victims of a bush fire crisis that has killed 33 people. Prime Minister Scott Morrison led a tribute as legislators returned to Parliament after the summer break.

OPINION

6 India's Budget still lacking

India's economy is growing at its slowest pace in 11 years. The annual Budget that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently unveiled has some positive measures, but immediate problems were all but ignored, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

7 National census under way

About 150,000 families have been selected for the latest national census. The survey, which started yesterday, will last from six to nine months. Those surveyed can submit their responses on their mobile phones. For the first time, data will also be collected on people with disabilities.

HOME

8 Scam stats still a concern

Singapore has been ranked first in law and order for 2018, in a Gallup survey of 142 territories, ahead of Norway, Switzerland and Finland. But drug abuse, road traffic accidents and scams are still causes for concern, said the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday.

BUSINESS

9 Real estate returns slip

The rate of return for private apartments in Singapore has slipped since 2011, when measures to cool the market were introduced by the Government. In fact, some units now have a lower yield than the Central Provident Fund, which has a minimum fixed rate of return of 2.5 per cent, research shows.

SPORT

10 Marquee events on track

The HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament, to be held from Feb 27 to March 1, and the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, to be held from April 11 to 12, are set to take place in the Republic as scheduled. Organisers of the two marquee events are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation but preparations remain on track.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

Creative pursuits saved him

Social impact start-up founder Syed Hyder's childhood was marked by trauma and even the belief that he was possessed. Music and other creative pursuits saved him, literally and figuratively. str.sg/blurb199

VIDEO

Face mask 101

Is the N95 mask or surgical mask more effective in guarding against the coronavirus? Who needs to wear a mask and what's the proper way to wear it? Correspondent Joyce Teo has the answers. str.sg/blurb-200