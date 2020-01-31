HOME

1 Tour of new TEL station

The Wuhan virus "will not stop" the opening of the first stage of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and it was "all systems go", Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said. Yesterday, he accompanied community religious leaders on a visit to the new Woodlands South station, which opens today.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Free masks for households

All 1.3 million households in Singapore will be given four surgical masks each starting tomorrow, the Government announced yesterday, even as it reiterated that only people who are unwell should be wearing them.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Employment growth slows

More Singapore residents held jobs at the end of last year despite economic uncertainties, although employment growth slowed slightly. Meanwhile, unemployment rates rose. Retrenchments last year for the overall workforce were slightly lower compared with 2018.

WORLD

4 Church leaders nabbed

Three leaders of a megachurch based in the Philippines have been arrested in California and Virginia on charges that they ran a human trafficking ring and a fraudulent charity that had arranged for dozens of sham marriages in the United States.

WORLD

5 School for Rohingya kids

Bangladesh will start providing Rohingya children in its refugee camps with formal education, 2 1/2 years after they were forced to flee Myanmar. Officials say the move will provide the nearly half a million effectively stateless children with schooling till the age of 14 and training thereafter, in place of informal learning for only younger children.

OPINION

6 5G morale boost for China

Amid the coronavirus crisis, China received a morale boost this week when Britain resisted US pressure and gave Huawei a role in building its 5G network. The British decision offers a way forward for Asian nations yet to make their 5G decision, says associate editor Ravi Velloor (below).

HOME

7 Jail for Aussie paedophile

Australian Boris Kunsevitsky, 53, sexually abused dozens of boys in South-east Asia while based in Singapore in the early 2000s. He was jailed for 35 years by a Melbourne court on Wednesday.

BUSINESS

8 Honestbee gets a boost

Struggling retail start-up Honestbee has secured further support from its key investor Brian Koo and his associates, and it is proposing a scheme that would see creditors paid in a mix of cash and equity. Honestbee's total debt to its creditors stands at around $313 million.

SPORT

9 Kobe's widow devastated

Ms Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since her husband Kobe Bryant, the 41-year-old basketball legend, and daughter Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. She said that the family is completely devastated by the tragedy which also killed seven others. She also thanked well-wishers in Wednesday's Instagram post.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



LIFE

10 Two K-pop acts postponed

Two more concerts here - that of K-pop acts Taeyeon (above) and NCT Dream - have been postponed as a result of the Wuhan virus outbreak. This comes after news that Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung's concert on Feb 8 would be postponed.

