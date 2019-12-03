1 Jewel of a wedding

Jewel Changi Airport was the perfect spot to get married for United States-based software programmer Huang Wen and engineer Laurie Huang. The couple wore traditional Peranakan wedding outfits during the ceremony last month to showcase the culture.

2 HTX needs top talent

The new Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) will need top engineering talent to develop customised solutions and grow organic capabilities in science and technology for homeland security. But attracting such talent will not be easy, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

3 3 fined over accident photos

Three men who pleaded guilty to charges under the Official Secrets Act were fined over unlawfully sharing photos taken of a fatal training accident last year. At the time, two of them were doing their national service with the Singapore Civil Defence Force at Jurong Fire Station. The third man was a former full-time national serviceman at the same station.

Hong Kong is expected to record its first budget deficit since 2004, with the economy plunging into recession amid the ongoing political unrest, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said. The economy is also forecast to contract 1.3 per cent this year from a year earlier, Mr Chan told lawmakers yesterday.

5 More insurers reject coal

The number of insurers turning their backs on coal more than doubled this year, an analysis of company pledges has found, sapping the viability of projects using the highly polluting fuel. Coal exit policies have reportedly been announced by 17 of the world's biggest insurers.

6 Desire for dialogue in HK

Hong Kongers are organising themselves to run forums and organise talks, in a bid to move beyond protests to create platforms for dialogue. This desire for positive action bodes well for the city, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

Changi Airport Group will spend $10 million on digital skills training for its workers. The training will focus on "customer obsession" and is the latest in the group's efforts to use technology to improve experiences for travellers.

Six agreements were signed between Singapore companies and organisations from Guangxi yesterday to further economic and trade ties between the Republic and the Chinese region. DBS Bank, for example, will be collaborating with the Bank of China and Guangxi Investment Group.

9 Close fight in netball loss

With a strong third quarter, holders Malaysia proved too good for Singapore in the latter's bid to regain the SEA Games netball title yesterday. But despite the young team losing 48-42 to their more experienced opponents in a tight game, Singapore coach Natalie Milicich was pleased with their showing.

10 ACM embraces new angle

The Asian Civilisations Museum is embracing the decorative arts, shifting away from the focus on ancient civilisations: The new jewellery gallery which opens by end March marks another milestone for the institution. Life speaks to museum director Kennie Ting about the pivot.

INTERACTIVE

Meth's grip on user

A former addict tells us how his meth abuse left him with an "old man's disease" before he even turned 40. His is a human story of Asia's struggle against the rise of methamphetamine. str.sg/blurb85

INTERACTIVE

On the drug trail

In the past few years, meth has been quietly sneaked across the Myanmar-Thai border in the backpacks of local villagers. Led by the Thai police, our team visits a drug smuggling trail deep in the forest. str.sg/blurb86