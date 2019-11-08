More than 50 personal mobility device (PMD) riders met Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee at his Meet-the-People Session over the ban on the use of e-scooters on footpaths. He said the concerns of the group, which consisted of mostly GrabFood delivery riders, are "genuine Singaporean concerns".

China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each other's goods in phases as they work towards a trade deal. Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said that rolling back tariffs in the same proportion and simultaneously was an important condition to reach a "phase one" deal.



A top adviser to US Vice-President Mike Pence was yesterday set to testify before committees conducting an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump (above). Ms Jennifer Williams, a career foreign service officer, would be one of the last witnesses to testify behind closed doors before public hearings start next week.

Indonesian rescuers looking for three missing divers, including a Singaporean, expanded their search yesterday to an area covering 1,400 nautical square miles between Java and Sumatra islands. The Sunda Strait has strong undercurrents that have swept away divers in the past.

The plans of two self-exiled members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party to return this week have been thwarted by the Thai and Malaysian governments. Ms Mu Sochua was detained in Kuala Lumpur and Mr Sam Rainsy was prevented from boarding a flight from Paris to Bangkok.

United States Vice-President Mike Pence was less combative towards Beijing in his recent speech. But perhaps there was no need to be, given the ongoing process of decoupling, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

The maid who pushed her employer's son out of harm's way and was killed in an accident in Lentor Avenue was a mother herself. Ms Jaspreet Kaur, 29, who had been working in Singapore for about three months, was from Punjab, India, and her child is about seven years old.

South-east Asian banks could miss out on as much as US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion) in payments revenue due to competition from fintech rivals, says a new report by Accenture. Among other things, they will face pressure from virtual wallets and reduced card interest as payments are settled instantly.

Singapore's gold-medal hopes for squash have been dented after the Philippines' SEA Games organisers axed all doubles events as the courts cannot be built in time for the Nov 30-Dec 11 event. Two of Singapore's three golds from the sport in the 2017 Games had come from doubles events.

You have heard of K-pop. Now, tune in to UK-pop, with Simon Cowell planning to unleash new boy and girl groups to take on the Koreans. The music mogul will draw recruits from a show called X Factor The Band, he told The Sun, adding that the talent quest will start next year.

