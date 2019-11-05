1 Vote on Memorial design

Voting has begun for the public to pick their favourite design for the Founders' Memorial, which honours Singapore's pioneer leaders and is slated to open in 2027 in the Marina Bay area. A roving exhibition with 3D models of the five shortlisted designs is at IMM in Jurong East until Sunday before moving to other locations islandwide until Dec 29.

From today, electric scooters will be banned from footpaths, and those caught flouting the rules can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months if convicted. The ban means riders of e-scooters will have to keep to the 440km of cycling paths islandwide, instead of the 5,500km of footpaths they could use before.

3 Law gets tough on vice

There will be more powers for the authorities to act against owners of flats used as "pop-up" brothels and against online vice syndicates, under changes to the Women's Charter. The changes will also target those who try to evade the law by moving their vice operations overseas.

4 Leaders skip US summit

Most of the top Asean leaders, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, skipped the Asean-US Summit in Bangkok yesterday, with the majority opting to send their respective foreign ministers instead. PM Lee met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison at the time.

5 Delhi battles choking smog

Indian capital Delhi and its adjoining areas continued to battle high air pollution levels in a situation the Supreme Court called "atrocious". The authorities implemented a new car-rationing scheme to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, while schools stayed shut and people were advised to stay indoors.

Recent events offer fresh insights on the future of China's leadership hierarchy. Contrary to expectations, Chongqing Communist Party secretary Chen Min'er did not make it to the apex Politburo Standing Committee, dimming his chances of becoming China's next leader, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

7 Hospitality education boost

In 2021, Singapore will have a campus of Switzerland's Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne, ranked No. 1 in the field for hospitality management education.

8 Manufacturing still gloomy

Manufacturing sentiment remained in negative territory for a sixth consecutive month in October amid the gloomy trade environment. The Purchasing Managers' Index - an early gauge of factory activity - came in at 49.6 for last month. It was up 0.1 point on September, but still below 50, which indicates a shrinkage in factory activity.

Tampines Rovers goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari suffered a suspected fracture of his left little finger during the warm-up but, with guts and some tape, he played through the pain barrier in the 4-3 defeat of Warriors FC in the Singapore Cup final last Saturday. SPORT C8

10 Solo show by pioneer artist

Lim Tze Peng, 98, Singapore's oldest living pioneer artist, had his first solo show in India several months ago. Another exhibition of his works, Lim Tze Peng - National Icon. Centenarian, will run at Ion Orchard from tomorrow to Nov 17.

