A new programme, Wednesdays with Horses, may help people with special needs open up more and develop more confidence through interactions with horses. The retired animals are retrained by local animal therapy charity Equal.

In a communique released on Thursday, top Communist Party officials indicated in response to the unrest in Hong Kong that Beijing would push for tougher national security laws, introduce "patriotic" education and refine the way the city's key officials are appointed.

Canberra station - located between Sembawang and Yishun stations - opens for service on the North-South MRT line today. It is the second new station to be built on a live line and boasts many green features.

The Malaysian government insisted yesterday that its aim to bring back fugitive financier Low Taek Jho was not affected by the settlement reached between him and the United States Department of Justice this week. Meanwhile, the Malaysian police cast doubts on reports that Low was in the United Arab Emirates.

A state of emergency imposed on the Indonesian province of Riau, following an outbreak of forest and land fires and haze, has been lifted. The Riau disaster management agency yesterday said the situation on the ground has improved with the arrival of the monsoon season.

In the contest for influence in Asean, turning up at summits matters, even if no deals are to be signed. United States President Donald Trump's decision to skip the East Asia Summit once again calls into question America's credibility and commitment to the region, says Dr Thitinan Pongsudhirak.

A snake that was last seen in Singapore in 1847 was spotted in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve on Sept 16. The more than 50cm-long lined blind snake, which lives underground, was found dead on a bike trail.

Companies with a good track record can have their halal certification renewed automatically and the period of cover doubled.

England are bracing for the same remorselessly attritional rugby from South Africa when the two giants clash in the Rugby World Cup final today.

Three writers from Singapore have been awarded the S.E.A. Write Award, which is presented annually to leading poets and writers in Asean countries.

