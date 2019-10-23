Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in national elections on Monday, displaying once again a remarkable ability to overcome scandal and controversy to remain in power. His Liberal Party won 157 of 338 electoral districts.

Influences of other languages and dialects in multicultural Singapore have created a lexicon of uniquely local Mandarin terms, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Speak Mandarin Campaign yesterday at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

There was a 13-week downward trend in the number of reported dengue cases from the week ending July 19 to the week ending Oct 12, when the number of cases fell to 229, less than half of the peak of 664 seen in the second week of July. But the National Environment Agency urged vigilance after a slight uptick in cases was recorded last week.

4 Beijing slams HK unrest

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday denounced months of pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong as "violence pure and simple", accusing foreign forces and the international media of fuelling the political crisis. The comments were the most direct condemnation of the protests from a top Chinese official.

Private firms are China's engine of growth. While cushioned by domestic consumption from the fallout of the United States-China trade war, the private sector has another big concern - the growing power of the state, says Professor Zheng Yongnian.

FairPrice, Foodfare and Kopitiam, three cooperatives under the social enterprise arm of the National Trades Union Congress, will be grouped under a new NTUC FairPrice Group. The move will allow the labour movement greater focus on moderating the price of groceries and cooked meals.

7 Cyber threats to rail ops

A panel of experts speaking at the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress said cyber security threats to rail operations are a pressing issue that will get more serious, exacerbated by issues such as legacy components in the system. The threats need to be addressed to protect the safety of commuters, they said.

8 Consolidation a good move

A consolidation in Singapore's offshore and marine sector will give local companies a better chance to stand up to global competition, analysts said. This comes after Temasek announced a $4.1 billion bid for majority control of Keppel Corporation.

9 Spots in semis up for grabs

All eight teams in the Komoco Singapore Cup competition still stand a chance of making the last four, with the last of the round-robin games to be played tonight. Warriors FC and Singapore Premier League champions Brunei DPMM head Group A and B, respectively, and need just a draw to make the semi-finals.

10 Chinese singer in musical

Chinese singer Della Ding Dang stars in Mandarin musical An Accident Of Love, which will be performed at The Star Theatre on Nov 16. The musical is a modern stage production adapted from the 1983 Taiwanese classic film, Papa, Can You Hear Me Sing?

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

In The Newsroom

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing talks about the impact of United States-China trade tensions on Singapore, how to overcome the challenges and what keeps him up at night. str.sg/blurb15

VIDEO

Home full of memories

Families at a government-owned estate in Katong have to move out by the end of next year to facilitate upgrading works. Madam Hasana Ahmad, 85, who has lived there for the past 44 years, tells us her story. str.sg/blurb16