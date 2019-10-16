The Singapore national football team lost 3-1 to Uzbekistan in their World Cup qualifier last night at the National Stadium. Ikhsan Fandi levelled terms for the home side at 1-1 just before half-time, but Eldor Shomurodov's brace condemned the Lions to their second straight defeat.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said workers will not be left to fend for themselves even as Singapore charts an uncertain future. He was speaking at the NTUC National Delegates' Conference, where he also stressed the People's Action Party's promise to stand with workers and do its best for them.

Singapore's fourth-generation leadership has a comprehensive plan for engaging with China economically and plugging into the East Asian giant's rapid development, following the bilateral meeting in Chongqing.

Indonesia has deployed thousands of police officers and troops as part of ramped-up security measures ahead of President Joko Widodo's swearing-in for his second and final term on Sunday. The measures come after protests and violent attacks in Jakarta and other parts of the country.

The Russian-backed Syrian army yesterday entered Manbij, the flashpoint Syrian city where US troops had previously conducted joint patrols with Turkey before their withdrawal. Meanwhile, Ankara pressed on with its offensive in northern Syria despite the threat of sanctions from the United States.

Singapore's No. 1 competitiveness ranking masks some weak spots, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (above). Areas to improve are ease of hiring foreigners, future workforce, corporate governance and policies for environmental sustainability.

Boon Lay Secondary School is piloting a new programme that allows its Secondary 3 students to try subjects outside their subject combination via e-learning modules, and can give them the option to change their subject combination permanently.

The High Court ruled that The Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's half-share of the proceeds from the sale of her apartment would be paid to the Official Assignee. She and her daughter were successfully sued over an aborted deal with potential buyers of the flat, which was sold for $3.85 million after the bank took possession.

BreadTalk Group's proposed acquisition of Food Junction Management will not result in the lessening of competition in Singapore's foodcourt market. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said that the proposed transaction will not infringe the Competition Act.

Former Mediacorp artist Sharon Au, who started work with a private equity firm in Paris last year, was twice reported to its human resource department for sending a text and an e-mail to colleagues after office hours.

VIDEO

Marathons a mind game

Over the last decade, Mr Patrick Ngan has completed more than 30 marathons in all seven continents. For the co-founder of digital payment start-up QFPay, the races are about beating the mind. str.sg/blurb3

VIDEO

Food safety in catering

The recent spate of food poisoning cases has raised concerns about food safety. We visit Amici Events and Catering to find out how it prepares meals in a safe and hygienic way. str.sg/blurb4