The Catholic Church is planning to set up a non-profit organisation that will manage all its pre-schools, which are now individually managed by parishes. The new company will consolidate resources and support for the schools.

2 Promoting healthier living

Adults will soon be able to get subsidies for vaccinations recommended under the National Adult Immunisation Schedule, while disadvantaged groups will earn incentives when they join healthy living activities such as nutrition workshops. These are some of the measures proposed yesterday by the HealthySG Taskforce to promote healthier living.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formed a "war Cabinet" of six senior ministers to draw up plans for an exit from the European Union by Oct 31, with a key adviser saying that leaving without a deal was a real possibility.

4 Mahathir fires back

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has rubbished claims by his former protege Najib Razak that the sex allegation against a member of his current Cabinet team has been handled differently from that of a scandal in 1998.

5 KMT picks Tsai challenger

Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu said that Taiwan's election will be an opportunity for voters to choose between cross-strait peace and crisis, after being nominated as the presidential candidate of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) at its national congress yesterday. Mr Han was selected to challenge incumbent Tsai Ing-wen in the presidential election in January.

While the impact of a no-deal Brexit will be painful, and a period of chaos will ensue, people and business will adapt. However, there are other risks, one of which is the threat to the UK's political stability, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Former Singapore Polytechnic student Russell Chuah graduated with a bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery from Nanyang Technological University's school of medicine - becoming its first polytechnic graduate.

8 Hot sales at Punggol EC

Piermont Grand, an executive condominium (EC) in Punggol, had initial sales which its developer said made the development the best-selling property launch this year. It achieved 46 per cent sales as of 6pm yesterday.

9 Good first season for Aidil

Aidil Sharin has become the second Singaporean coach to win the Malaysia FA Cup. On a tight budget, Kedah's new coach took a new-look side to a 1-0 win over Perak last Saturday in Kuala Lumpur, with Singapore international Shakir Hamzah a stalwart in defence.

10 Big winner at song contest

Crescent Girls' School student Amritha Devaraj, 16, emerged the champion of the singing (solo) category at the National Schools Xinyao Singing and Songwriting Competition this year. The grand finals of the competition were held last Saturday.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

A man of many hats

Mr Richard Magnus, who has worn many hats over 50 years in public service, talks about his roles as chairman of Temasek Foundation Cares and the Public Transport Council in Lunch with Sumiko. http://str.sg/magnus

VIDEO

Harley's e-motorcycle

Senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof test rides the Harley-Davidson 2020 LiveWire in Portland, Oregon, and finds the electric motorcycle sleek, fast and uncharacteristically quiet. http://str.sg/harley

What it should have been

In last Friday's report, "Schools to reach out to parents to allay concerns", we attributed a parent's quote to Radin Mas Primary School principal Muhammad Farizal Umar Effendi.

We are sorry for the error.