1 Racial Harmony Day

Primary and secondary schools here celebrated Racial Harmony Day yesterday, an annual event that marks the communal riots of 1964. President Halimah Yacob, who visited Punggol Green Primary School, said it is the duty of those who experienced the riots to remind today's youth of the importance of keeping social cohesion and racial harmony.

2 Asian markets rally

Asian markets rallied yesterday amid expectations that the United States Federal Reserve would cut interest rates for the first time in a decade later this month. The markets were betting that the Fed would aggressively cut rates by as much as 50 basis points to revive the economy.

3 HK protesters seek asylum

In a move that could add fuel to existing tensions between Taiwan and China, Taiwan said it will consider granting asylum to protesters from Hong Kong based on humanitarian concerns. Thirty Hong Kong protesters who stormed the city's Legislative Council on July 1 have reportedly arrived in Taiwan to seek asylum, Hong Kong media reported.

4 China taps social media

China watchers took notice when diplomat Zhao Lijian launched a "tweetstorm" this week on social and political issues in the United States, given that Chinese officials are not known to air their views publicly on social media. Observers say that Mr Zhao's tweets could mark the start of an effort by Beijing to engage the world more aggressively on social media platforms.

5 Gold smuggling in India

The Indian Customs authorities have decided to press criminal charges against a Singapore Airlines senior steward who was arrested in New Delhi for trying to smuggle in gold. Smuggling remains a major problem as crime syndicates and individuals look to make a quick buck.

6 New geopolitics of the Moon

Fifty years after the first manned mission to the Moon, it is once again attracting attention. More space-faring countries and technology tycoons are now players in a new space race, raising questions of rights to celestial bodies, says Professor C. Raja Mohan.

7 NDP heads to the heartland

More than 60 military vehicles will fan out from the F1 Pit Building the day after National Day and go on four different routes to five heartland areas: Bishan, Wisma Geylang Serai, Jurong East, Punggol and Woodlands. Residents will be able to get up close to the vehicles and attend carnivals at each heartland site.

8 Scanner detects fake tea

Local start-up teapasar has devised a more economical way to authenticate and identify plant-based food and drink. The food-tech's ProfilePrint portable scanner, unveiled yesterday, is being used by the firm to focus on tea - a product that is prone to counterfeit varieties and other scams.

9 Maguire ideal for United?

Manchester United must shore up their leaky defence if they are to tilt for the English Premier League title next season, former striker Dimitar Berbatov (right) told The Straits Times yesterday in an interview. The 38-year-old Bulgarian believes the club must sign Leicester City's Harry Maguire to bolster a United defence.



10 Cats film 'looks terrifying'

The first trailer for the movie version of the popular stage musical Cats was released on Thursday, and the claws are out. Some noted that the movie looked terrifying. To be released in December, the film features singer Taylor Swift in her first film role, along with Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench and James Corden.

Secure your smart home

The growing popularity of smart home devices such as security cameras and digital door locks increases the risk of hacker attacks if systems are not secured. Learn how to protect your smart home. http://str.sg/smartway

About Kyoto Animation

At least 33 people died in an arson attack on an animation studio in western Japan. Here is more about Kyoto Animation, which is well known for anime titles like K-On!, Clannad and Violet Evergarden. http://str.sg/KyoAni