1 Hot spot for street art

With at least 15 murals in the area, Kampong Glam has become a hot spot for locals and tourists looking for Instagram-worthy shots. To create the latest addition to the neighbourhood, artists have been hard at work in Muscat Street, turning a once-dull back alley into a riot of colours.

2 All drones to be registered

Drones will have to be registered in Singapore - possibly as soon as the end of this year, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min announced in Parliament yesterday. There will also be a licensing framework for users of larger drones.

The hashtag #BoycottJapan is trending in South Korea as anger rises over Japan's move to restrict exports of vital manufacturing materials. While support for any South Korean boycott seems limited, the push highlights the growing risk of open economic warfare between the two American allies.

4 Iran breaches nuclear limit

Iran breached a crucial limit on uranium enrichment set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, as China accused the United States of "bullying" Teheran with economic sanctions. US President Donald Trump has warned Teheran "to be careful". The European Union has expressed concern over the development.

5 HK set for more mass rallies

Mass rallies are set to take place in Hong Kong over the next two weekends as protesters continue to put pressure on the government to withdraw a controversial extradition Bill. Anonymous messages circulating online have called for fresh rallies on July 13, 14 and 21 in Sheung Shui, Shatin and Tseung Kwan O.

6 Tech tools to fight fake news

Legislation alone will not be enough to fight the scourge of fake news. The arsenal should also include tech tools such as blockchain, computer vision and network science, say professors Lim Sun Sun and Roland Bouffanais.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Singapore to boost bilateral trade and investment. He said, at a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, that rule of law has been strengthened, corruption has plunged and "a level playing field has been set for all economic players, in particular for the foreign investors".

8 Get a bite of the Big Apple

A social enterprise is offering young, ambitious Singaporeans a bite of the Big Apple. NewYork.SG is a new career development programme in which professionals from firms such as Google and The New York Times offer guidance to youth looking to work in the creative and technological fields.

The pay gap between senior managers and entry-level employees in Singapore has widened. From 2008 to 2017 the gap grew by 12.1 per cent, according to organisational consultancy Korn Ferry. Singapore's pay gap increase was higher than those of countries such as Britain, Japan and China.

Forward Gabriel Jesus was a relieved man after hosts and favourites Brazil clinched their first Copa America in 12 years on Sunday at the Maracana by beating Peru 3-1. He had laid on an assist and scored the second but could have spoilt the show by getting sent off with a second yellow card owing to a poor tackle.

VIDEO

Performing flag fly-past

We went on board a Chinook helicopter to see what goes on behind the scenes of the fly-past segment at the first National Education show, ahead of this year's National Day Parade. http://str.sg/flag-flypast

VIDEO

ST Roundtable

Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang chairs a panel discussion on privilege and giving back to society. It was organised by The Straits Times, in partnership with the Singapore Kindness Movement. http://str.sg/givingback