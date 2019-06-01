HOME

1 Social enterprises hub

Investment company Temasek has donated a building, called Temasek Shophouse, which comprises five renovated shophouses near Plaza Singapura that can be used by social enterprises and other groups looking to make a positive impact in the community.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 US, China lack trust: PM Lee

At the heart of the mounting tensions between China and the United States is a lack of trust in each other. And this is making it hard to resolve their differences, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said last night in his keynote address at this year's Shangri-La Dialogue.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Trouble at Epicentre

In the past week, Epicentre Holdings executive chairman Kenneth Lim Tiong Hian has been uncontactable, the firm's proposed placement of up to 79.7 million new ordinary shares has fallen through and its creditors are knocking on its doors. The former Apple reseller, a Catalist-listed company, asked for a trading suspension on Thursday.



A cargo ship carrying the waste departing from the Philippines yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

4 Trash sent back to Canada

The Philippines yesterday shipped 69 containers of household waste back to Canada, as activists called for a permanent ban on similar trash imports. The 2,500 tonnes of garbage was shipped to Manila six years ago and falsely declared as recyclable plastic scrap.

WORLD

5 China to set up US blacklist

China yesterday announced that it would set up a blacklist of "unreliable" foreign firms, in a fresh strike against the United States in their ongoing trade war. It also slammed Washington for lying repeatedly about US tariffs having a devastating effect on the Chinese economy.

OPINION

6 End of centrist democracy?

Many countries around the world are facing a very real challenge of centrifugal factors that splinter politics and societies. As liberal democracies in the United States and Europe struggle, we should be open to the possibilities that emerge from the recent elections and unconventional efforts across Asia, says Simon Tay.

HOME

7 S'pore eyes new fuel source

Singapore is looking to import hydrogen as a new fuel source, with the Prime Minister's Office inviting bids for a consultancy study on hydrogen imports and downstream applications. This is understood to be the Government's first concerted effort to tap the hydrogen economy.

BUSINESS

8 New scheme for hoteliers

Hoteliers can use an online toolkit and access free workshops under a new scheme to redesign jobs and help transform the hotel industry. The Hotel Job Redesign Initiative, launched yesterday, is aimed at getting hotels to create higher-quality jobs, rely less on manpower and improve job satisfaction.

SPORT

9 Fighter sets high target

An emotional Constance Lien paid tribute to her family, coaches and sparring partners after clinching a shock featherweight title in her world jiu-jitsu championships debut. She aims to qualify for the SEA Games and wants a gold in the Philippines, where she could face opponents of a higher standard or with more experience.

LIFE

10 GSS gets festive rebrand

GSS: Experience Singapore, the rebranded Great Singapore Sale (GSS), will take place from June 21 to July 28 this year. The event will feature an outdoor fashion show, pop-up stalls and film screenings.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

Return to sender

Saying it will not be bullied, Malaysia has taken a stance on countries sending it shipments of plastic waste. The country says that it will send back plastic scrap imported illegally from several countries. http://str.sg/no-dumping

VIDEO

Hotel of the future

Guests at Alibaba Group's FlyZoo Hotel can scan their faces to activate elevators, access facilities and unlock doors. A smart speaker system can also assist with lights, curtains and operating the TV. http://str.sg/futurehotel