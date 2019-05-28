1 Spike in dengue cases

A surge in dengue cases has led the National Environment Agency to bring forward its annual dengue prevention programme, in which its officials and grassroots organisations will raise residents' awareness about the spread of the disease and ways to curb it. Three people, all in their 70s, have died from the disease this year.

US President Donald Trump said yesterday he would bide his time on the current trade war with China, refusing to defuse tensions between the feuding economic giants.

3 Heng visits China project

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat visited the Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City in Guangdong province yesterday, a township with HDB-inspired features.

4 Move to seal Thai coalition

Thailand's pro-junta party Palang Pracharath yesterday invited the Democrat Party and Bhumjaithai to join its coalition to form a majority government, extending PM Prayut Chan-o-cha's term.

Malaysian graduates fresh out of university are finding it tough to find jobs. Central bank statistics show that the number of graduates entering the workforce far exceeds the number of high-skilled jobs created by the economy, leading to high unemployment among the country's youth.

The United States and China are locked in growing rivalry on trade, technology and many other fronts, but to use racial and civilisational paradigms to describe their relationship is to go down a path strewn with pitfalls, says Joseph Chinyong Liow.

7 Turning rubbish into power

A new $40 million facility in Tuas South will turn all the rubbish collected from Nanyang Technological University into valuable resources such as electricity and construction materials. More than 11 tonnes of rubbish a day can be processed at the plant.

8 Fiat Chrysler woos Renault

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pitched a merger of equals to Renault yesterday to confront the costs of far-reaching technological and regulatory changes by creating the world's third-biggest automaker.

9 New chapter for Lions

After a seven-month break, Lions fans can watch the team play at the National Stadium against Solomon Islands and Myanmar in friendlies next month. The national team is also set to welcome Tatsuma Yoshida as their coach this week.

10 Korean tale in English

South Korean novelist Kim Un-su's The Plotters is the first of his four books to be translated into English and the latest in a recent wave of Korean crime fiction to hit international markets.

