HOME

1 Terror drill at hotel

In the wake of the hotel and church bombings in Sri Lanka last month, a joint counter-terrorism exercise here was held for the first time in a hotel. At 4pm yesterday, three "gunmen "charged into the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport before they were taken down by law enforcement agencies.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 S'pore, NZ boost ties

A joint declaration was signed yesterday by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern to step up cooperation and intensify collaboration in four strategic areas: trade and economics; defence and security; science, technology and innovation; and people-to-people links.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 DPM Heng on China's BRI

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said China's Belt and Road Initiative plays an important role in strengthening regional and multilateral cooperation amid global uncertainty. To this end, China could work with other countries to launch more projects in third-party markets, he added.



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

4 Indonesia nabs 9 militants

Indonesian police have arrested another nine militants said to be plotting to strike during the ongoing election period. Among those nabbed were six men who had returned to Indonesia after travelling to the Middle East to join militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

WORLD

5 Labor favoured in polls

Polls show that the Labor party is on track to defeat the ruling Liberal-National Coalition in Australia's election today, although the race will be a close one as the Coalition has recovered ground since last month. Labor leader Bill Shorten, however, still trails Prime Minister Scott Morrison in approval ratings.

OPINION

6 Help minimarts keep up

While Singapore's minimarts are continually evolving to keep pace with consumer habits and profiles, government regulations also have an impact on the business. New rules on sugary drinks and plain tobacco packaging will hit minimarts hard; consider phasing them in to help business owners adapt better, says Alan Tay.

HOME

7 SilkAir B-737 order 'intact'

SilkAir may not collect its order of 31 Boeing 737 Max planes in the near future, although the order remains intact. The airline was to pick up nine this year, but capacity planning for the current financial year does not include any new B-737 Max jets. The six jets already in the fleet have been grounded since March.

BUSINESS

8 Digital economy trade talks

Talks started yesterday on an agreement to advance better trade in the digital era. The Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, announced by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, involves Singapore, Chile and New Zealand.

SPORT

9 Phelps upbeat on Schooling

Swimming legend Michael Phelps expects Joseph Schooling to fend off world champion Caeleb Dressel to retain his Olympic 100m butterfly title in Tokyo next year. He says the Singapore star has the edge, as the event is his key focus while the American may take part in up to nine events.

LIFE

10 GOT fans call for reshoot

As the hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones wraps up with the final episode on Monday, more than 710,000 fans have expressed disappointment with the plot developments. They have signed a Change.org petition asking for the season to be reshot.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

PODCAST

Bookmark This

We size up the best and worst book-to-screen adaptations out there - from actors playing multiple characters in Cloud Atlas to the failure of the 2005 Pride And Prejudice film. http://str.sg/bookmark8

VIDEO

The AR man

Mr Eugene Soh, 32, the founder of Dude Studios, is a tech artist who gets paid five-figure sums for augmented reality projects. In his free time, he also creates free Instagram filter effects. http://str.sg/techdude