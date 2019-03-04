HOME

1 Four-day school week

More schools have adopted a four-day lesson week, where there are no academic lessons on one school day. At Christ Church Secondary, Friday mornings are for co-curricular activities such as band rehearsals, and the rest of the day is free for students after they are dismissed at 12.40pm.

2 US, S. Korea to end key drills

The United States and South Korea agreed to end their biggest annual joint military drills in a bid to ease tensions with North Korea, a move that comes just days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach an agreement on denuclearisation at a summit in Vietnam.

3 Clan group sets standard

The Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan has spelt out a common standard for its parent volunteers. Parents who meet the criteria of 80 hours of volunteering and two years of membership with the association will receive a recommendation letter to apply for Primary 1 at its affiliated primary schools.



4 Tipped to win East Java

A recent survey shows East Java province remains a stronghold of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (above), who hopes that his popularity there will spill over to West Java - the largest electorate with 32.5 million voters.

5 Pakistan reopens airspace

Pakistan reopened its airspace over Lahore, near its border with India, signalling tensions between the two countries may be easing. Flight operations at Lahore's international airport resumed yesterday.

6 Return of anti-Semitism

The spectre of anti-Semitism is making a return in Europe. The new variant has many causes, a key one being the rise of the far-left and its revival of old myths in the search for scapegoats for globalisation's ills, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (above).

7 Charity run sets record

About 7,000 people took part in an overnight relay run in support of the fight against cancer, raising more than $1 million. The third Singapore Cancer Society's TalkMed Relay For Life made it into the Singapore Book of Records for the longest distance of 14,849.2km covered by a group of runners in six hours.

8 All eyes on data from China

Economic data is likely to take centre stage this week, with key data releases in China to provide leads. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index survey is due out tomorrow and foreign reserves figures on Thursday.

9 Federer hits 'magical' 100

Roger Federer reached the "special, magical" milestone of 100 career titles last Saturday after beating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai Championships final. But the Swiss tennis legend is not obsessed with breaking American Jimmy Connors' record of 109.

10 Masked singers a hit on TV

Putting celebrities on stage to sing in wacky head-to-toe costumes, with only their voices and a few clues hinting at their identities, is among the crazier reality TV concepts out there. But the format, which originated in South Korea, has taken off in several countries. The first season of the American version, titled The Masked Singer, ended last week.

Running for charity

HCA Hospice Care president Tan Poh Kiang will run 200km next month to raise $200,000 for the charity, double the distance he ran in 2014. He shares what motivates him to complete the challenge. http://str.sg/tanpohkiang

Water conservation tips

Can you survive on five litres of water for 12 hours? Find out how one family managed to do it during an overnight water conservation camp at Marina Reservoir. http://str.sg/water