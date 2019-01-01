Mr R. Subramaniam and Mr G. Suresh Kumar walked 200km, starting from and ending at East Coast Park, from Saturday night to yesterday night. In the first such long-distance walk to be organised in Singapore, the two men walked non-stop, taking breaks only for food and to go to the toilet, as part of the bicentennial celebrations.

In his traditional New Year message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that last year, Singapore's economy grew by 3.3 per cent, close to 2017's growth of 3.5 per cent, and above expectations. The economy is expected to grow by between 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent this year, but PM Lee warned that the global economy faces major uncertainties.