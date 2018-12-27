A children's book on the much beloved Inuka, the polar bear who died in April this year, was launched at the Singapore Zoo yesterday. The 36-page book, The One And Only Inuka, features interesting nuggets on the life and personality of the first polar bear to be born in the tropics.

North and South Korea held a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony yesterday for an ambitious project to link their railway and road networks, but until sanctions are lifted, the plans are unlikely to progress much further.