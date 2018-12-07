HOME

1 Gift-giving at worksite

At a construction site in Grange Road, about 500 migrant workers received gifts bought for them by members of the public. This was the first of a series of gift distribution events organised for the festive season by ground-up initiative ItsRainingRaincoats.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Leave waters, Khaw tells KL

In the row over port limits and territorial waters, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan had a firm message to Malaysia, to “back off” and leave Singapore’s waters. He urged Malaysia to pursue dialogue instead of “blatant provocation”, adding that the Republic would not hesitate to act firmly to protect its territory and sovereignty.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Food poisoning aftermath

After attending a wedding at the Mandarin Orchard Hotel last Saturday, Mr C. Tan suffered from food poisoning. He was one of about 175 cases from four events at the hotel, which has set up a hotline to reach out to other affected parties, as the National Environment Agency conducts investigations.

WORLD

4 Thousands to rally in KL

Tens of thousands are expected to attend a rally in Kuala Lumpur, backed by Malaysia’s biggest Malay-Muslim political parties, to celebrate the new government’s decision not to ratify a United Nations convention eliminating racial discrimination. The gathering is set to be the largest street rally since the government took office in May.

WORLD

5 Calls to build Hindu temple

Hindu nationalist groups in India are again clamouring for the building of a temple on the site of a 16th century mosque which was demolished by a Hindu mob over two decades ago, an incident many lamented as a blot on the country’s secular traditions. The growing clamour comes ahead of a general election due next year.

OPINION

6 Looking beyond memories

As tensions flare over a South Korean court decision that Japanese companies pay wartime compensation, Seoul needs to consider a more practical approach towards Tokyo on this issue, says associate editor Ravi Velloor (above).

HOME

7 Less time spent at eye clinic

Patients at risk of developing glaucoma now do not have to see a doctor to get the result of their screening at the Singapore National Eye Centre. Nurses call patients at home about their test results and also schedule future appointments, more than halving the time patients have to spend at the clinic.

BUSINESS

8 Impact of trade war

Companies in Singapore spooked by the US-China trade war are holding off on investments or cancelling them, with some even contemplating relocating some or all manufacturing out of China and the US, according to a survey of 179 companies.









SPORT

9 Blues' title challenge fades

Despite starting his Chelsea tenure with a 12-game unbeaten run, Maurizio Sarri (above) had insisted his team were not English Premier League title contenders. And with two losses in their last three league games, he appears to be proven right, and the Italian said that the 2-1 loss at Wolves on Wednesday was down to complacency.

LIFE

10 Pantsuits making a return

Mrs Hillary Clinton may be a figure synonymous with pantsuits after her United States presidential campaign two years ago. But in the past few weeks, a new breed of pantsuit wearers – inside and outside politics – has rebranded the two-piece outfit. D5

