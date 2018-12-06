1 Study to help needy kids

Researchers will be embarking on a study to determine how pre-schoolers from disadvantaged backgrounds and their families can be best helped, and the role pre-school education can play in uplifting the children.

NTUC First Campus will work with the National Institute of Education to track up to 100 children, from Kindergarten 1 to when they start Primary in 2021.

The disagreements between Singapore and Malaysia continued yesterday, with the Republic asserting that its neighbour must stop provocative intrusions into Singapore's territorial waters. Malaysia also lodged two protest notes over new flight procedures at Seletar Airport and to maintain that the new Johor port limits are in its own waters.

3 Kimly confirms arrests

Coffee shop operator Kimly Limited confirmed that its executive chairman Lim Hee Liat and executive director Chia Cher Khiang had been arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department and were out on bail.

4 Air link milestone

The first direct flight from Amaravati's Vijaywada Airport to Singapore landed at Changi Airport yesterday morning, completing a round trip that takes less than four hours either way. The state of Andhra Pradesh, in south-east India, is developing Amaravati as a new capital city, with plans for homes, industries and world-class infrastructure.

5 KL plans to roll out new car

The progress of Malaysia's third national car took a huge leap forward last week, when it was put before the government's new economic planning committee, with plans to have a model in production by 2022.

6 A price worth paying

Imposing a sugar tax on packaged sweet drinks and getting people to drink more water will affect the sales of sugary drink manufacturers and retailers. But that is surely a price worth paying for lower diabetes rates, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

7 Jail for deleting video

A Singapore Civil Defence Force officer was sentenced to a month in jail for deleting video footage of a firefighter being pushed into a pump well during a ragging incident in May.

8 Report on office rentals

Singapore's premium office space is cost effective compared with other global hubs, according to a new report, while Hong Kong remains the world's priciest for the fourth straight year.

Singaporean fencer Denyse Chan won the women's foil title at the Hong Kong Asian Cadet Circuit on Monday. The 15-year-old beat Hong Kong's Janelle Leung 15-11 in the semi-finals, and carried on that momentum to defeat Hong Kong's Daphne Chan 15-2 to triumph in the Under-17 category.

10 Starry wedding

Priyanka Chopra, star of Indian films and American television, and Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas celebrated their wedding at a glitzy reception in New Delhi on Tuesday, joined by celebrities ranging from India's Prime Minister to Hollywood stars.

VIDEO

Chendol uproar

A recently released list of the world's best desserts, which names chendol from Singapore, has reignited the great food debate between foodies here and across the Causeway. http://str.sg/topchendol

WEB SPECIAL

Check your overseas goodies

Are you allowed to bring back bak kwa from abroad? What about seafood? And do you have to pay GST? Here are some things to take note of when taking your purchases home to Singapore. http://str.sg/customs