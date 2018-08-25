1 New start with no tattoos

Singapore Girls' Home residents will be able to get rid of their unwanted tattoos for free. To provide the service to the young offenders, a laser tattoo remover and a cold air therapy machine have been rented for two years for the home.

2 PM Lee on home ownership

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong refuted the notion that the 99-year Housing Board lease is "merely an extended rental" and not a sale. He set out why home ownership is a key national policy, saying it gives every Singaporean a stake in the country.

3 Manufacturing growth dips

Growth continued to ease for Singapore's manufacturing sector last month, with output rising 6 per cent year on year. This is lower than June's revised figure of an 8 per cent expansion and is in line with expectations of slower performance in the second half of the year.

4 No headway in trade talks

US and Chinese officials ended talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough as their trade war escalated with activation of another round of duelling tariffs on US$16 billion (S$22 billion) worth of each country's goods.

Tourism has taken a hit in Munnar, Kerala, after widespread damage caused by landslides brought on by torrential rain.

Former colonial powers Britain and France seek a bigger strategic role in Asia but cannot hope to be substantive players in a radically changed region, says Hugh White.

7 New plastic surgery trend

A phenomenon dubbed "Snapchat dysmorphia" has patients, from teens to young adults, seeking various procedures to look like edited versions of themselves on apps such as Snapchat, Instagram and Meitu. Plastic surgeons and psychologists say the trend is worrying and unhealthy.

8 Growth areas in Guangdong

Collaboration between Singapore and Guangdong is expected to continue growing, in areas such as technological development and intellectual property protection. These were among potential focus areas laid out by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui yesterday.

9 Unifying power of sports

Reading about the Unified Korea teams in three sports at the Asian Games and the emotional reunions at Mount Kumgang this week reminds columnist Rob Hughes of the exiled North Koreans he played football with who never got the chance for further contact with their homeland.

10 Local flavour at Beerfest

Made-in-Singapore beers will feature more prominently in this year's edition of Beerfest Asia, as the festival comes at a time when the local craft beer scene is finding its feet.

