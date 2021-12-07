10-day dine-in suspension at Junction 8 foodcourt after Covid-19 breaches

Patrons of Junction 8 mall in Bishan will not be able to dine at its Food Junction foodcourt until next Tuesday.

The dine-in option for the foodcourt was suspended for 10 days from last Saturday following multiple instances of patrons flouting Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

The reason for the suspension was diners not observing the 1m social distancing rule, reported Shin Min Daily News on Sunday.

The foodcourt remains open, but only takeaway options are available.

When The Straits Times visited the place yesterday, it was largely empty despite it being the peak lunch period. A couple of stall operators were seen chatting while standing near their stalls.

Rows of tables and chairs were zip-tied together. A sign at the entrance indicated that the stalls are open only for takeaway until Dec 13, the last day of the suspension.

A stall operator who wanted to be known only as Ms Tan said: "Business has dropped a lot. The customers walk in, find out that it's takeaway only, and walk off.

She hoped that customers would obey the rules and cooperate with stall operators to prevent future dine-in restrictions.

"When the customers don't cooperate, we suffer as a result. It's not fair to us," she added.