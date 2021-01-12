1-year-old among 22 new imported virus cases here

A one-year-old baby and a two-year-old toddler who arrived from India are among the 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday.

The baby is a short-term visit pass holder, while the toddler is a dependant's pass holder. Both girls were asymptomatic and had tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

All of yesterday's new cases were imported, taking Singapore's Covid-19 case total to 58,929.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added that two additional cases have been linked to the NewOcean 6 cluster, which now has a total of 11 confirmed cases.

The two newly linked cases are sea crew who worked on board the bunker tanker. They had been identified as close contacts of a previously confirmed case and were placed on quarantine on Dec 31 last year. They tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

NewOcean 6 ceased all operations after MOH announced that nine cases were linked to the cluster last Tuesday.

The imported cases also include two Singaporeans and two permanent residents who returned from India.

There are also 10 work permit holders, including two foreign domestic workers, who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia.

Overall, there were eight new cases in the community last week, and nine the week before.

There were also five unlinked cases in the community last week, and three in the previous week.

With 32 cases discharged yesterday, 58,653 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 67 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 165 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.