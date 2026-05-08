1 taken to hospital after fire in Simei; likely to have originated from power bank being charged

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at Block 153 Simei Street 1 at about 4.40pm on May 8.

SINGAPORE – One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Simei HDB flat on the afternoon of May 8 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that day that it was alerted to the fire at Block 153 Simei Street 1 at about 4.40pm .

When firefighters arrived, the living room of a unit on the second floor was on fire, it said, adding that the fire was put out using a water jet.

Three people had evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF personnel arrived. About 10 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF from the block as a precaution, SCDF said.

The entire living room of the HDB flat was damaged by the fire, and the rest of it was also affected by heat and smoke damage, SCDF said.

One person from a neighbouring unit was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation, SCDF said, adding that the person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire had likely originated from a power bank that was charging in the living room, SCDF said.

To prevent such fires, SCDF advised members of the public not to leave batteries or devices charging unattended for an extended period of time, or leave it charging overnight.

In 2025, there were 304 fires of electrical origin in residential premises , according to SCDF’s annual statistics report released on Feb 11.

Most of these fires were caused by faults in electrical wiring or electrical appliances, or due to overloading of electrical sockets, SCDF said in its report.

The top two causes of home fires in 2025 were unattended cooking and electrical fires.

The Feb 11 report did not mention the number of fires linked to power banks that year.

SCDF said that there were 13 fires linked to power banks in 2024, according to an April 14, 2025, Straits Times report.

There were 58 reported fires that were linked to power banks between 2019 and 2024, the April 14 report said.