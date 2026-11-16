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1 taken to hospital, 140 evacuated after Boon Keng HDB flat fire

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at Block 8, Boon Keng Road, at about 4.50pm on Nov 16.

SINGAPORE – One person was taken to hospital while around 140 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a HDB flat in Boon Keng on Nov 16.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 8, Boon Keng Road, at about 4.50pm.

The fire, which broke out in the bedroom of a 23rd-floor unit, was extinguished with a water jet, it added.

About 140 people were evacuated from the block by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said a person from the affected unit was evacuated before officers arrived and taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Jalan Besar GRC MP Shawn Loh, who shared news about the fire in a Facebook post at 8.11pm, said that SCDF had arrived within eight minutes of receiving the alarm.

He said the Residents Network’s (RN) chairperson, who was at home when the fire occurred, had responded with other neighbours and her sons to make sure all were evacuated, including two newborns.

The RN centre was opened to provide shelter and comfort, he said.

“Thankfully, no one has been reported to be seriously hurt,” he added.

“My heartfelt thanks to our SCDF officers and first responders for their swift response, especially amid the heavy rain.”

The MP said town council and HDB staff were on-site to render assistance and the necessary support will be provided to those affected.

The total number of fires in Singapore increased by 3% from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025, according to SCDF’s annual statistics released in February.

Of the fires in 2025, 1,051 involved residential buildings.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires – including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets – remained the top two causes of home fires.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.