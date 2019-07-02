1 injured in fire involving scrap materials at Jalan Buroh scrapyard

SINGAPORE - One person was injured in a fire that broke out at a scrapyard in Jalan Buroh on Tuesday evening (July 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at 8.07pm at 5 Jalan Buroh.

The fire involved scrap materials stored within 10 stacked containers in a scrapyard, said SCDF.

The fire was extinguished by about 9.15pm using three compressed air foam jets.

One person suffered burn injuries and was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Photos and videos on social media showed a large plume of smoke arising from the site of the fire.

Last month, a fire broke out on June 21 at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) facility at 43 Jalan Buroh. A 43-year-old worker, Mr Wei Xiaoyong, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. Two other workers were injured.

The fire spread rapidly across the facility which was about the size of two football fields, triggering loud explosions. Firefighting operations involved more than 100 SCDF officers.

SCDF described it as the largest LPG fire it had to combat.