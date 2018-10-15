63-year-old woman dead, 3-year-old taken to hospital after fire at Punggol Central flat

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old woman was found dead and a three-year-old child was taken to hospital after a fire at a Housing Board flat in Punggol on Monday (Oct 15).

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire in a fourth-floor unit at Block 163B Punggol Central, at 12.35pm.

SCDF said that its firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus sets, made a forced entry into the smoke-logged unit.

The fire involved the contents of the kitchen and was extinguished with one water jet, SCDF added.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Firefighters also rescued a child who was found in a bedroom. The child was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

In response to queries, the police said the person found dead was a 63-year-old woman. The child, a three-year-old, was conscious when taken to hospital.

Investigations by the police and SCDF are ongoing.