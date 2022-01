It may soon be compulsory for all organisations here to join the Government's anti-SMS spoofing registry to prevent misuse by unauthorised parties.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority has said it is studying the need for organisations currently not required to register their SMS sender names with the registry to do so in order to fight scams.

