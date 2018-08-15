Seagate Fast drive speedy and sleek

Seagate Fast is the hard-drive company's latest portable solid-state drive (SSD). It comes in storage capacities of 250GB, 500GB (version tested), 1TB and 2TB.

In terms of appearance, the Fast SSD beats the competition easily with its sleek looks. It has a squarish design with rounded corners.

An aluminium plate with the Seagate logo sits on top of a black plastic shell, giving the drive a premium feel. This dual-material design also helps to keep the SSD's structure tough.

A single USB Type-C port and an LED indicator are located at the side of the drive.

The Fast SSD is really thin - only 9mm - and really lightweight - only 82g. It can fit easily into your pocket.

It comes with a USB Type-C to Type-A cable and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

SPECS PRICE: $139 (250GB), $249 (500GB), $509 (1TB, available on Aug 18), $1,059 (2TB) INTERFACE: USB-C, USB 3.1 WEIGHT: 82g

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

If you have a laptop with only USB Type-C ports, the USB Type-C to Type-C cable will be really convenient. With the USB Type-C to Type-A cable, you will be able to connect the drive to most computers.

The Fast SSD is rated with a maximum sequential read speed of up to 540MB per second (MBps) and a maximum sequential write speed of up to 500MBps. Sequential speeds affect the amount of time taken to transfer large files like video files and RAW pictures.

In my testing using the CrystalDiskMark benchmark, the Fast SSD produced a sequential read speed of 564MBps and a sequential write speed of 519MBps when connected to a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port. Both figures are quicker than advertised and slightly faster than the drive's closest competitor, the Samsung T5.

Even when plugged into a standard USB 3.0 port, the Fast SSD still clocked an impressive sequential read speed of 444MBps and a sequential write speed of 453MBps.

The Fast SSD clocked a random write speed of 235MBps, which betters the Samsung T5's score of 200MBps. Random write performance affects the speed of transferring small files in large numbers.

The Fast SSD is slightly cheaper than the Samsung T5. For example, the Fast SSD 1TB version ($509) is $50 cheaper than a T5 of the same storage capacity.

• Verdict: The Seagate Fast SSD provides great value for money with its sleek design and fast speed.