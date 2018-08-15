Samsung enters smart-speaker market

With the focus squarely on the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Note9 smartphone in New York last week, the South Korean electronics giant sprang a surprise by previewing its first voice-assisted smart speaker, Galaxy Home.

Resembling a stout vase on a tripod, it is powered by Samsung's voice assistant software Bixby, outfitted with six tweeters and a sub-woofer for a rich surround sound punch, and has eight microphones to pick up voice commands anywhere in the room. There is no word yet on its availability.

Like smart speakers such as Amazon's Echo, Google's Home and Apple's HomePod, it answers voice commands to provide information such as the weather and traffic conditions. Users can also ask it to perform various smart home tasks when it is connected to compatible devices.

While it may not hold the advantage of being the first to market, Galaxy Home could hold a trump card over the incumbents: Samsung's strength as a major home appliances-maker could give it an edge in integrating its smart speaker in smart homes.

"The integration (of Galaxy Home) with its other appliances is the key feature which Samsung is going to sell," said Mr Satish Meena, Forrester's senior forecast analyst.

"Given the presence of Samsung in home appliances like TVs, fridges and washing machines, it makes perfect sense for it to push for smart speakers that can control these devices," he said.

Galaxy Home supports Samsung's SmartThings Internet-of-Things (IoT), the company's smart home platform for its home appliances such as its Family Hub smart fridge, which also supports Bixby.

Samsung's vice-president of artificial intelligence strategy, Mr Yi Ji Soo, said during his presentation at the Unpacked event that Galaxy Home "gives instant access to the (world's) largest open IoT eco-system of smart devices using only your voice".

Mr Anshul Gupta, research director at market research firm Gartner, said Samsung's announcement of its smart speaker affirms its approach to building a device eco-system.

The smart-speaker market is one of the fastest growing technology segments. Research firm IDC estimated that global sales of smart speakers last year were US$4.4 billion (S$6 billion) and will grow to US$17.4 billion in 2022. This translates to a compound annual growth rate of 32 per cent - three times faster than the overall smart home segment.

With Samsung acquiring audio company Harman Kardon last year, and with the availability of Bixby, the integration of the two makes sense, said Mr Loo Wee Teck, Euromonitor International's head of global consumer electronics research.

But at the moment, analysts do not expect Samsung to threaten the Amazon Echo or Google Home.

"The Bixby functionality is fairly limited compared with Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant," said Mr Loo, referring to the companies' virtual assistant software.

"Improving Bixby further and expanding it to more devices should help Samsung build a stronger eco-system," Mr Gupta said.