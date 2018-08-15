Phone or computer? Samsung closes in on phone as PC dream

The Note9's S Pen stylus can be used to activate and control the camera remotely and also works as a clicker for slide presentations.ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN

Top-notch specs, revamped S Pen among highlights of new Galaxy Note9

Published: 
32 min ago
Deputy Tech Editor
trevtan@sph.com.sg

The newly unveiled Samsung flagship - the Galaxy Note9 - may boast largely incremental upgrades when compared with its predecessors, but the phone still presents some clear indications about the direction the South Korean tech giant wants to move in as it continues to seek an edge in a competitive market.

By boosting every key phone specification - from screen size to memory to battery capacity - as well as including functions that can mimic a desktop, Samsung is presenting a vision of a device that can one day replace a computer.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2018, with the headline 'Samsung closes in on phone as PC dream'. Print Edition | Subscribe
