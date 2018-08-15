Sam Smith slammed for not liking MJ

LONDON • Sam Smith should have kept his mouth shut.

Now, fans of Michael Jackson are sharpening their knives after the British crooner said unflattering things about the King of Pop, who died in 2009.

American singer Adam Lambert posted a video over the weekend of the two listening to Jackson's Human Nature (1982) on a boat with pals. Smith can be heard saying that "I don't like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song".

Lambert, realising what hackles this comment could raise, quickly deleted the Instagram post, but it was too late, reported USA Today.

Grammy Award-winning singer Stephanie Mills, who said she once dated Jackson, went ballistic.

"Don't come for Michael Jackson when you wish you have sold as many records and you wish you were the King of Pop like he was," she blasted on Instagram.

But Smith did draw support from some netizens, who wondered what the hoo-ha was all about.

One wrote that "not everyone has to like every celebrity" and that it was "so dumb" to start a drama over a subjective matter.