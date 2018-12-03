How to read The Straits Times with your child
Help your child become more aware about Singapore and the world
Article example:
What this is:
On top of reading fiction, reading non-fiction such as news helps a child develop an awareness of the world around him. This will in turn teach him to become more self-aware, develop respect for others around him, as well as appreciate the environment and community he lives in.
How:
Follow the Home, Asia and World sections. Start with social or community stories, especially those where young people are involved, which may help pique your child’s interest. You can even use a world map and put pins on countries that you have read about with your child.
Expand your child’s vocabulary through reading in themes
Article example:
What this is:
Vocabulary learning is not effective if taught randomly. Kids need to learn new words that are tied to a theme to help them build vocabulary in context, and use them accurately (according to their word class).
How:
Group stories in areas, say about bullying, disasters, sports or the performing arts, and read them regularly over time.
Use real-life stories to discuss your family’s values
Article example:
What this is:
Use real-life stories as examples to show your child where your values lie.
How:
Look out for inspiring stories or stories about bad behaviour that may provide opportunities for discussions about values with your child. Find these stories in the Home pages, in the Singaporean of the Year profiles, in the Generation Grit column or in the It Changed My Life column, and more.
You can ask your child:
-
Should we admire Mr X? Why?
-
How could Mr Y have done it differently? What was the mistake he made?
-
How would others regard the actions of Mr Y?
-
If you were Mr X, what would you have done when faced with this situation?
Use the news to enhance learning journeys
Article example:
What this is:
A learning journey combines fun with an educational experience. Boost your weekend jaunt with your family with a dose of news.
How:
Use stories in The Straits Times to prepare children for a trip to a new attraction, heritage site or an event. You can discuss its development or history, among other things.
