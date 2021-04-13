This Rewards Programme is open to all students of the polytechnics or ITE. This Rewards Programme shall be governed by these terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”). By signing up, you agree to all the Terms and Conditions set forth herein, including any amendments to these Terms and Conditions that SPH may make at SPH’ sole discretion from time to time:

All readers must be at least sixteen (16) years of age at the time of application and must be a student in the polytechnics or ITE. In order to be eligible for registration, the reader must have a valid local mobile number and email for verification.

The reader may apply for registration via the following ways: https://www.straitstimes.com and all related apps (“ST Apps”)

At the point of registration, the reader must provide the required information. The reader may at his option also provide his mailing address, and choose to opt-in for communications from SPH and/or the Sponsors via email, SMS or post. When applying for registration through the ST Apps, you may indicate your preferred interest categories when requested to do so. REGISTRATION Each reader will be issued with one (1) account. credits and rewards earned under this account are non-transferable. Each participant is only allowed to register one mySPH account per person. In the event that the participant has registered more than one mySPH account, the more recent account(s) will be disqualified. SPH reserves the right to terminate registrations for breach of the Terms and Conditions.

Readers may earn credits for reading articles and watching videos everyday from any part or section of ST published on any of the ST Apps when they are logged in. Each time the reader finishes reading an article, he will be automatically credited with one point. On the accumulation of at least three credits a day, a Spinning Wheel will pop up for a one-time opportunity to redeem prizes. Once a prize is determined, the reader shall have to start accumulating credits by reading more articles the next day for more opportunities to win more rewards. Any decision on the validity of the credits or rewards submitted is at SPH’s sole discretion, and any such decision by SPH shall be considered final, conclusive and binding on the reader. Each reader is limited to a number of times to redeem each of the listed prizes, one time for books and tablets and X number of times such that the total free subscription is not more than 31 days in a month and not more than 3 times for other prizes unless stated otherwise. Credits are earned as per Rewards Programme Rules. Notwithstanding the publication of the ending date of the Rewards Programme, SPH reserves the right to terminate the Rewards Programme if all rewards are fully redeemed before the end date. Collection of the rewards must be done within three (3) months from the date of redemption of the credits, failing which the credits shall be deemed to have expired and the reward will be forfeited. During the Rewards Programme, reward credits may also be cancelled, deleted or deducted at SPH’s sole discretion. SPH may delay for as long as necessary the confirmation process for reward credits, which may be earned in breach of the Terms and Conditions or through an abuse of the Rewards Programme.

We are not responsible for any error, omission, delay or loss of data as a result of technical malfunction or any error attributed to the ST Apps and any of SPH’s staff, employee, agents or service providers. SPH reserves the right to take any corrective, remedial or preventive actions to any reader and his registration account as it deems fit to ensure the continued operation of the Rewards Programme and/or protect the interests of other readers. SPH has sole discretion to add, edit or cancel the Rewards Programme or vary the Rewards Programme closing date(s) from time to time as it deems fit. SPH’s decision on all matters regarding the Rewards Programme shall be final and conclusive. Any registered account involved in the transfer, sale or assignment of accumulated reward credits will not be recognised and may be cancelled by SPH. If SPH discovers that any reader has acted maliciously or dishonestly by submitting false information, impersonated another subscriber or had hacked into the systems or another subscriber’s account, SPH shall revoke all credits and disqualify the reader and reserves the right to report the reader to the police or any relevant governing authority. Notwithstanding and without prejudice to any other terms in the Terms and Conditions, we have sole discretion to suspend or terminate your registration entirely without prior notice for any reason whatsoever as we deem fit, regardless of whether you are in breach of the Terms and Conditions.

To the extent permitted by law, we hereby disclaim any and all warranties, representations or statements made or given by employees, staff, agents and/or service providers of SPH and the Sponsors. The reader shall waive all claims against SPH or any of the Sponsors arising from such disputes. Notwithstanding any other terms and conditions, SPH and the Sponsors shall not be liable for any loss, damage, embarrassment, inconvenience, cost or expense of any nature (including without limitation for any act, omission, neglect or breach on the part of their agents, contractors, employees and staff) arising out of or in connection with the Rewards Programme in any way that may be suffered or incurred by the reader or any other person

You hereby acknowledge and consent to collection, use and/or disclosure of your personal data in relation to the registration. We may collect the following personal data: Your name, date of birth, gender, contact number, postal code, email address, mailing address, interests and other information provided by you, including feedback and queries, to SPH, any Sponsor, and the staff, employee, agent, service providers, business partner and affiliates of SPH and any Sponsor; Any personal data that may be collected in relation to your participation and interaction in relation to products, services, promotions and events under the Rewards Programme; Any personal data that may be collected such as photographs and video recordings taken as part of promotions or events run for readers as part of the Rewards Programme; Information in relation to your use of the ST Apps, such as geographical information, IP addresses, mobile device information, application version number, traffic, cookies and other similar technologies, statistics on page views and views; Purchase history, frequency and description of items purchased as can be seen on the images of receipts submitted; and Geolocation data based on the location settings on your smartphone

The purposes for which we may collect, use and/or disclose your personal data, in Singapore and overseas, are as follows:

Processing your registration application and managing your registration, account and interactions in relation to the Rewards Programme; Administering, managing, developing, improving and reviewing the Rewards Programme; Responding to your queries, requests, feedback and complaints; Providing notices, updates or alerts in relation to reward credits, including redemption, collection, cancellation or expiry, and your participation in the Rewards Programme; Managing business operations of SPH and its affiliates and related entities; Managing the ST App, ST website, our related partners and service providers which provide us with technical and back-end support in relation to administering the Rewards Programme; Conducting consumer and market related research, analyzing customer preferences and demographics for SPH and its affiliates and related parties, and to review, develop and improve products, services, and features and processes of the Rewards Programme; Providing notices or updates under these Terms and Conditions; Protecting, investigating and enforcing our contractual rights, including investigating potential breach by any individual or company; Complying with applicable law, regulations and internal policies and assisting any regulatory authorities with investigations.

You also acknowledge and agree that we may provide you with promotional materials, newsletters and related marketing materials via email and push notifications. These messages and materials may be customised to better suit your needs and interests based on information on your preferences or past purchase records. We may also provide you with promotional materials, newsletters, invitation and details to events or promotional booths, related marketing materials from our affiliates, related partners, service providers, tenants, participating retailers and other third parties. You also agree to SPH’s use and/or disclosure of personal data for organising, administering and conducting promotional events as part of the Rewards Programme, matching your personal data with other data collected for other purposes and from other third party sources in connection with provision or offering of products and services, whether by SPH, any Sponsors, and their affiliates and related parties. Please note that you may withdraw your consent via any unsubscribe mechanisms provided or by contacting us. Where you have specifically provided us with consent, you agree that we may use and/or disclose your phone numbers for the purposes set out above in paragraph 8.3 via voice, SMS/MMS or fax messages. You represent and warrant that all information provided by you in connection with your application and registration are true, accurate and up to date. You may withdraw your consent to the collection, use and/or disclosure of your personal data by providing written notice to us. You agree and acknowledge that if you withdraw your consent to collection, use and/or disclosure of your personal data, we may not be able to provide and administer your application, registration and/or reward credits and redemption provided under the Rewards Programme. Upon such withdrawal of consent, your registration and privileges under the Rewards Programme will terminate upon thirty (30) days after formal acknowledgment of your withdrawal of consent by us. Upon termination, SPH shall be fully released from any obligations under this Agreement. We may at our sole discretion share aggregated, non-personal data with third parties, including but not limited to affiliates, related partners, marketing and advertising partners, tenants and participating retailers, and any other third party. You are advised to read SPH’s Website Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Governing law. These Terms and Conditions shall be interpreted and enforced in accordance with the laws of Singapore. All readers hereby submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Singapore. Waiver. A failure to exercise any right or remedy by SPH in exercising any right or remedy under these Terms and Conditions shall not constitute a waiver of such right or remedy. Severability. Each of these Terms and Conditions is severable and distinct from one another. If at any time, any one or more of these Terms and Conditions or any part thereof is or becomes invalid, illegal or unenforceable, such term or condition shall to that extent be deemed not to form part of these Terms and Conditions, and the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions shall not be affected in any way.

Amendment. We may amend these Terms and Conditions from time to time without prior notice. By your continued participation in the Rewards Programme, you agree to the amended Terms and Conditions. Rights of Third Parties. These Terms and Conditions are not intended to confer any rights to a third party to enforce any of the terms. The Contract (Rights of Third Parties) Act (Cap. 53B) is hereby excluded. Assignment. SPH may transfer its rights and obligations, in whole or in part, in relation to the Rewards Programme to any other person or entity without prior notice or consent of readers. Entire Agreement. This Agreement supersedes all prior writings, consents, and discussions made hereto, and constitutes the whole Agreement existing between SPH and you.